Dallas Summer Musicals Hosts Virtual Fun Run BOLT TO BROADWAY AND BACK

Dallas Summer Musicals today announced the organization's first-ever virtual fun run and step challenge, Bolt to Broadway and Back, from May 8 through May 31, 2021, with a goal to raise $15,000 and complete 3,000 miles, equaling one round trip from the Music Hall at Fair Park to Times Square in New York City and back. Registration is now open at www.charityfootprints.com/DSMBolt2Bway.

All proceeds generated from Bolt to Broadway and Back will support DSM's Give A Kid A Seat, a fundraising campaign which helps DSM provide thousands of promise-filled youth from underserved communities in North Texas free and subsidized tickets, with accompanying engagement activities, to attend DSM's Broadway shows.

The race officially begins May 8, and participants can register starting today and up until the final day of the race, May 31. Participants can complete this virtual fun run and step challenge from any location and track miles by connecting a fitness device or entering manually. Participants can even convert steps from other activities like the elliptical, biking, golfing, and more.

All participants will receive medals which will be mailed in June.

DSM is offering a grand prize to the person who raises the most funds from May 8 to May 31. The grand prize includes a trip to New York City for two, including airfare, hotel stay, and tickets to two Broadway shows.*

Second and third-place winners-the people who raise the second and third most funds from May 8 to May 31-will each receive a pair of tickets to a Broadway show at Dallas Summer Musicals this upcoming season.**

"We are absolutely thrilled to launch a virtual fun run and step challenge for the first time in our organization's history. As a runner myself, I am personally excited to participate," says Ken Novice, president of Dallas Summer Musicals. "Since it's been over a year that we've been shut down due to COVID, we hope this race will build excitement for Broadway's return this August. More importantly, the funds raised will go directly to support DSM's Give A Kid A Seat, furthering our mission to spread the spirit of Broadway into all corners of our community."

For more information or to register, please visit www.charityfootprints.com/DSMBolt2Bway.

*Limit to two persons. Timing of trip will be determined by a combination of winner's preferences, Broadway show performance schedules, and flight availability. Choice of shows will be determined by a combination of winner's preferences and availability/capacity at time of travel. Seating locations to be determined by Dallas Summer Musicals. Airfare will be provided by American Airlines and arranged through Dallas Summer Musicals. Funds raised will be tracked on charityfootprints.com.

**Limit to two persons. Choice of show will be determined by a combination of winner's preferences and availability/capacity. Seating locations to be determined by Dallas Summer Musicals. Performance date and time will be determined by a combination of winner's preferences and availability/capacity at the specified show. Second and third place mileage will be tracked by connecting your fitness tracker device or manually entering your miles. Funds raised will be tracked on charityfootprints.com.