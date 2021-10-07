Dallas Opera Adds Additional Performances to 2021-22 Lineup

The Dallas Opera has announced four new additions to its 2021-22 lineup. Check out the new additions below!

To learn more or purchase tickets, visit https://dallasopera.org/.

Benjamin Appl

January 30, 2022 | 2:00 pm

In its grand tradition of bringing Texas audiences today's most important song recitalists, TDO proudly presents German baritone Benjamin Appl-revered for a voice "that sounds like he belongs to the last of the old great masters of song "...with an almost infinite range of colors."-Suddeutsche Zeitung

Appl-who will give a lieder performance of Schubert's Winterreise-was mentored by the legendary Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, and was named Gramophone magazine's Young Artist of the Year in 2016. BBC Music Magazine praised his talent, writing, "Appl is not only a singer of boundless promise, he is already a great artist."

Javier Camarena Recital

March 26, 2022 | 7:30 pm

Over a 70-year span at the Metropolitan Opera, rapturous audiences called on just three singers to give encores during their performance! One of them was Javier Camarena! Hear the Mexican-born tenor superstar who leaves audiences all over the world stomping and cheering and begging for more.

Jack and the Beanstalk

February 6 & April, 3, 2022 | 2pm

Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum...Before Spider-Man, there was Jack and his Beanstalk! Watch as Jack scrambles up a magic beanstalk, takes on the nasty giant who lives at the top, retrieves his family's stolen hen that lays golden coins, and then heads back down with the giant in hot pursuit! Jack saves the day in this musical adventure that also illustrates that being nice is always right-and bullies never win.

The Elixir of Love

March 20 & April, 9, 2022 | 2pm

Will a magic potion help win this Bachelorette? Which man will lovely Adina choose? Belcore's all flash and braggadocio-but he does have a certain charm. And Nemorino's got ardent sincerity to burn plus a heart of gold-but he's also painfully shy.

Enter super salesman Dr. Dulcamara with a "magic" potion he promises will give Nemorino the edge he needs to win the "final rose" from the girl of his dreams. Set in Texas, this show's a perfect introduction to opera.