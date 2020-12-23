Dallas Children's Theater's HEROES FOR THE PAGES Zoom Highlights Kwanzaa

Dallas Children's Theater, this holiday season, has been providing families with a chance to learn more about December holidays/celebrations and the children's book authors who have written about them. Following the spotlight of local Dallas author Nancy Churnin's children's books: Irving Berlin: The Immigrant Boy Who Made America Sing and The Queen and the First Christmas Tree, the theater is now highlighting author Donna L. Washington's book L'il Rabbit's Kwanzaa.

The free Zoom shows will be live Sundays at 2 PM on December 27. Each show includes singalongs, author Q&As and a feature on the hero's culture. To register, interested persons can go to dct.org/heroes.

In the show this Sunday, December 27 at 2P, author Donna L. Washington's beautiful children's book, L'il Rabbits' Kwanzaa, will help everyone understand the origins of Kwanzaa. Local griot, Afiah Bey, will be on hand to guide us through some songs with DCT actress and teaching artist Alyssa Cavazos designing some fun brain exercises to help us remember key concepts.

"Why have an African American inspired celebration?" Author Donna L. Washington says of Kwanzaa on her blog. "African Americans have been an integral part of the history of America since the beginning. Despite that, there are no national celebrations that recognize the contributions of African Americans to our country. There have been and still are African American inventors, soldiers, entrepreneurs, cowboys, farmers, firemen, and America even had a black president."

She added, "Kwanzaa is a truly American celebration. It is based on First Fruits celebrations in different parts of Africa, but it is not like any of them."

L'il Rabbit's Kwanzaa by Donna L. Washington

