Circle Theatre Artistic Director To Direct EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR At Theatre Wesleyan, February 15-25

Ashley H. White, the Artistic Director of Fort Worth's Circle Theatre, will serve as guest director for Theatre Wesleyan's production of the Lauren Gunderson play, Exit, Pursued By A Bear.

Performances begin February 15 at the Thad Smotherman Theatre at Texas Wesleyan University (1205 Binkley Street, 76105) through Sunday, February 25.

In Exit, Pursued By A Bear, Nan has decided to teach her abusive husband Kyle a lesson. With the help of her friend Simon (acting as her emotional – and actual – cheerleader) and a dancer named Sweetheart, she tapes Kyle to a chair and forces him to watch as they reenact scenes from their painful past. In the pièce de résistance, they plan to cover the room in meat and honey so Kyle will be mauled by a bear. This dark revenge comedy is a night of emotional trials and ridiculous theatrics.

The cast, design team, and crew comprised of Texas Wesleyan theatre majors and minors pursuing Bachelor or Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees. The cast includes Lillie Grace Galvan (Nan), Nicole Davis (Sweetheart), Jaalen Williams (Simon), and Hunter Heart (Kyle). Understudies include Peri Zachmeyer (Nan u/s), Nicole Ellis (Sweetheart u/s), Jackson Loya (Simon u/s), and Henry Valentine (Kyle u/s).

The production team includes Reagan Fitzgerald (stage manager), Sidney Hernandez (assistant stage manager), Zachary Gafford (scenic design), Grace Philipbar (costume design), Lillie Galvan (assistant costume design), Nathalie Beyna (lighting design), Pella Le Fever (sound design), Chad Rojas (props design), and Colin Schwartz (technical director).

Ashley H. White (she/her) is an award-winning director, fight & intimacy director, and teaching artist, with international credits and nearly two decades of experience. As a director, she has helmed many productions, each of which incorporate significant play and pursuit of creative risk. She is the recipient of 5 DFW Critics Forum Awards for Outstanding Direction as well as special recognitions from the Critics Forum for her Fight & Intimacy work.

She is a certified Intimacy Director with IDC Professionals. As an ID, she has worked across the U.S, in addition to on film & television, where her intimacy coordination work can be seen on Amazon, The CW, Paramount+, among other networks and studios

She is an accomplished Fight Director and is a Certified Teacher with the Society of American Fight Directors. She is a sought-after educator and is the creator of The Cycle of Consent – an approach to building and navigating safe creative spaces.

Ashley is a proud member of SDC (Stage Director and Choreographers Society), and has received nominations for the SDC Zelda Fischander and SDC Barbara Whitman awards for innovation in directing.

In June of 2023, Ashley was named the new Artistic Director for Circle Theatre in Fort Worth, TX. Ashley is directing Exit, Pursued By A Bear by special arrangement with Circle Theatre and Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.

First Weekend

Thurs., February 15 at 7:30pm

Fri., February 16 at 7:30pm

Sat., February 17 at 7:30pm

Second Weekend

Fri., February 23 at 7:30pm

Sat., February 24 at 7:30pm

Sun., February 25 at 2:00pm Matinee

Exit, Pursued By A Bear contains adult themes and language, and is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.

Tickets range from $5.00 to $10.00 and are available online at Click Here or by calling (817) 531-4211. Tickets will also be available at the door in-person beginning one hour before each performance.

All plans and information are subject to change, and announcements will be made in the event of adjustments. Please check the Theatre Wesleyan Facebookfor the most up-to-date details. Audience members who purchase their tickets in advance will receive any updates at the email address they provide upon checkout.

If you have questions, please contact the Theatre Wesleyan office at (817) 531-5867.