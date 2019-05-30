Cast Members From ALADDIN National Tour Present FROM AGRABAH, WITH LOVE: A BENEFIT CONCERT

Cast members from Disney's Aladdin will present TO TEXAS, FROM AGRABAH, WITH LOVE, a benefit concert, on Monday, June 17 at 9PM at The Round Up Saloon (3912 Cedar Springs Rd Dallas, TX 75219).

Strap on your boots on and kick up your heels as Aladdin cast members sing some of their favorite country songs and hits from their favorite Texas artists. All proceeds will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

General Admission tickets for TO TEXAS, FROM AGRABAH, WITH LOVE are $20. Tickets can be purchased at the door the night of the event with cash or card.

All donations and money raised go to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theatre community since 1988, BC/EFA has raised more than $225 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States. To learn more, visit www.broadwaycares.org.

Disney's Aladdin plays The Music Hall at Fair Park June 6 through June 23, 2019.





