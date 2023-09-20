Casa Mañana Opens 2023/24 Children's Theatre Season With BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR.

Casa Mañana opens its 2023/24 Children’s Theatre season with Beauty and the Beast Jr., presented by Happy State Bank and sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac. Broadway’s modern classic tells the story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and a prince cursed to roam the halls of his castle as a hideous Beast. This “tale as old as time” will delight audiences of all ages. Beauty and the Beast Jr. runs October 7-29 and is suitable for all audiences. Tickets are on sale now.

Additionally, each Saturday at noon during the run of Beauty and the Beast Jr., guests may purchase a ticket to “Tea with Belle.” This add-on event is a tea party held in The Reid Cabaret Theatre at Casa Mañana and includes refreshments, treats and a meet & greet with “Belle” herself. More information can be found, and tickets may be purchased at casamanana.org.

Beauty and the Beast Jr. stars Sydney Dotson as Belle, Hayden Hart as Beast and Noah Archibald as Gaston. Dotson, Hart and Archibald are all alumni of Casa Mañana's education program, including the signature Apprentice Program.

Additional principal cast includes Rachel Rice as Mrs. Potts, Simon Kowalski as Lefou, Gregory Gore as Cogsworth, Michael Alonzo as Lumiere, Bradley Campbell as Maurice, Kristal Seid as Madame De La Grande Bouche, Charlie Bilbow as Chip, J. Dontray Davis as Bookseller/Monsieur D’Arque, Tommy Stuart as Prince and Reagan Rees as Babette. Additional cast members include Tatum Ramsey, Charlotte Settle, Kelsey Jordan Ward, Ivy Bilbow, Patrick Bilbow, Maxwell Berner, Ami Michelle Creedon, Braylen Nelson, and Amelia Racca.

Beauty and the Beast Jr. is directed by B.J. Cleveland, choreographed by Monica Kapoor and music directed by James McQuillen.

B.J. Cleveland has been working at Casa Mañana for over 50 years, starring in and directing countless productions. He has been awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards by the Live Theatre League of Tarrant County, SPJST, DFW Critics Forum, and numerous acting awards by BroadwayWorld.com, Dallas Voice, Fort Worth Star Telegram and D Magazine. Most recently, he originated the role of Chuck in the world premiere comedy Silver Foxes at Uptown Players and directed Disney’s High School Musical Jr. at Casa Mañana.

Monica Kapoor’s select regional theatre credits include The Secret Garden at Sacramento Music Circus (Choreographer), Mamma Mia! at Skylight Music Theatre (Director/Choreographer), Traffic and Weather - World Premiere at Adirondack Theatre Festival (Choreographer), Mamma Mia! at North Carolina Theatre (Choreographer), 9 to 5 at North Carolina Theatre (Associate Choreographer). Select NYC theatre credits include Broadway Bares at Hammerstein Ballroom (Choreographer), Honour Confessions of a Mumbai Courtesan at The Fringe Festival (Choreographer). Select performances credits include Mamma Mia! on Broadway and Bombay Dreams National Tour. Television/Film credits include Smash NBC, Limitless CBS, Before I Disappear Feature Film, I Origins Feature Film.

James McQuillen brings 25 years of experience as a music director, professor, producer and performer. His work as a teacher and music director has taken him all over the world. James holds a BA in Music from the University of North Texas and a MA in Arts Management from American University.

Additional creative staff include Bob Lavallee as scenic designer, Virginia LaChance as lighting designer, Allan Branson as sound designer, Tammy Spencer as costume designer and Catherine Petty-Rogers as hair and makeup designer.

Ticket prices start at $19 and can be purchased by visiting Click Here. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.