Casa Mañana Continues its 2019-20 Broadway Season with TUNA DOES VEGAS

Casa Mañana continues its 2019-20 Broadway Season, presented by Frank Kent Cadillac, with those hilariously eccentric characters from the "third smallest town in Texas" in Tuna Does Vegas, sponsored by Bank of Texas. The show runs February 29-March 8. Tickets are on sale now.

The lovable and eccentric characters are back as they take a rambling romp in Sin City. The hilarity begins when oddball-conservative radio host Arles Struvie announces on air that he and his wife Bertha Bumiller are heading to Vegas to renew their wedding vows...but everyone in Tuna, Texas, goes along for the ride! Tuna Does Vegas features your favorite characters from Tuna - portrayed by only two actors - with the added fun of Vegas showgirls, Elvis impersonators and more! This show is suitable for mature audiences only.

Tuna Does Vegas re-unites two local favorites, David Coffee and Jonathan Beck Reed. Mr. Coffee will play the roles of Thurston Wheelis, Bertha Bumiller, Aunt Pearl Burras, Leonard Childers, Inita Goodwin, Joe Bob Lipsey, Shot and Elvis II. Mr. Reed will play the roles of Arles Struvie, Didi Snavely, Petey Fisk, Charlene Bumiller Pugh, Vera Carp, Helen Bedd, Anna Conda, Maurice, Wo-Hu and Elvis 42.

Creative team members include B.J. Cleveland, director, Jemimah McPeek, lighting designer, Ryan Morrow, sound designer, Tammy Spencer, costume designer, Cat Petty-Rogers, hair and makeup designer, Jamie Grossman, production stage manager, and Sondra Speer, assistant stage manager.

Tuna Does Vegas is the fourth installment of the Tuna series, created and written by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard. Preceded by the acclaimed Greater Tuna, A Tuna Christmas and Red, White and Tuna, it premiered at the 1894 Grand Opera House in Galveston, TX, on August 4, 2007.

Ticket prices start at $29 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Saturday, February 29 at 2 p.m. and at 8 p.m., Sunday, March 1 at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 6 at 8 p.m., Saturday, March 7 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday March 8 at 2 p.m.

Casa Mañana Theatre has produced professional Broadway and Children's Theatre in Fort Worth for over 60 years. As a performing arts organization, Casa Mañana strives to create, nurture and advance live professional theatre unparalleled in artistic excellence for the enrichment and education of its diverse community and its future generations of artists and patrons. Casa Mañana's Broadway and Children's Theatre productions are seen by nearly 140,000 people annually and over 100,000 school children attend its Children's Theatre productions each year. Learn more at www.casamanana.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You