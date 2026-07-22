COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open on 1940s Hollywood Film Set With Atchley Opera

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Atchley Opera will present Così fan tutte, coming to life on a 1940s Hollywood film set. The performance will take place on August 8th, 7:00 PM, at Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts. Audiences are invited to experience one of opera's greatest comedies in a fresh new light when Così fan tutte takes the stage.

This imaginative new production transports Mozart's beloved masterpiece to the glamorous world of a 1940s Hollywood film studio, where cameras roll, stars shine, and behind-the-scenes antics are just as entertaining as the story unfolding on screen. Inspired by the charm, wit, and elegance of Hollywood's Golden Age, the production blends vintage cinematic style with Mozart's timeless score to create an evening full of laughter, romance, and theatrical spectacle.

At the heart of the production is a cast whose expressive performances and impeccable comic timing bring new energy to Mozart's enduring tale of love, loyalty, and mistaken identities. Rich with visual flair and playful storytelling, this adaptation embraces the joyful spirit of classic movie musicals while remaining faithful to the brilliance of Mozart's music.

"Così fan tutte has always been a comedy about performance," says the production team. "Setting the opera on a Golden Age film set allows us to celebrate that theatricality in a way that feels both nostalgic and surprisingly fresh. It's a world where Mozart meets movie magic."

Whether you're an opera enthusiast or attending your very first performance, this inventive production offers an accessible, entertaining introduction to one of the repertoire's most celebrated works. Filled with memorable melodies, sparkling humor, and the glamour of vintage Hollywood, Così fan tutte promises an unforgettable evening for audiences of all ages.

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