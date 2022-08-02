Bishop Arts Theatre Will Present The World Premiere CURSE OF THE PUERTO RICANS

Bishop Arts Theatre Center (BATC) will close its 28-year anniversary season with a world premiere production of Rosa Fernandez's hilarious new play, Curse of the Puerto Ricans. The play will be directed by Dr. Marta Torres and runs from August 11-28. Curse of the Puerto Ricans is a coming-of-age story that follows the life of Julia Rodriguez, a young woman who has sacrificed her own happiness for the sake of family members who are absent, addicted, and unhappy. When "the one that got away" re-enters her life and asks her to run away with him to California, Julia questions everything. Dealing with themes of familial obligation and identity within the Latino community, Curse of the Puerto Ricans follows one family's dysfunctional Christmas celebration.

Rosa Fernandez lives in Buffalo, NY and earned a BFA in Theater from Brooklyn College. She is a member of the Dramatist Guild and a two-time participant of the Emmanuel Fried New Play Workshop facilitated by Road Less Traveled Productions in Buffalo, NY. As a first-generation child of immigrants and a Latinx/e woman, she is passionate about inclusion. Curse of the Puerto Ricans was a semifinalist for the Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference and runner-up in the MetLife Nuestras Voces Playreading Series for Repertorio Español. Fernandez adds, "I'm thrilled that Curse of the Puerto Ricans is receiving its World Premiere at Bishop Arts Theatre Center and grateful to Teresa for believing in the story." Executive Artistic Director, Teresa Coleman Wash comments. "I saw my own family in this play when I read the script. Curse Of The Puerto Ricans is a universal story that I know will have audiences on the edge of their seats. It's such a fun show."

BATC invites audiences to come early and enjoy an immersive cultural experience. Asociación Puertorriqueña de DFW will provide a mobile food truck for guests to partake of scrumptious cuisine by Eddie Knows Best and El Chifrijo. In addition, the theatre lobby will be transformed into a gallery space exhibiting the works of artists Noin Rivera and Magali Munoz-Smith.

The performance will be held in person at the Bishop Arts Theatre Center located at 215 S. Tyler Street, Dallas, TX 75208. Tickets can be purchased online anytime at www.bishopartstheatre.org or by calling the box office at (214) 948-0716, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Individual tickets range from $18 to $30. Discount tickets are available for groups of 15 or more and may be purchased by calling the box office. Our 2021/2022 season is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors: City of Dallas Office of Arts & Culture, National Endowment for the Arts, Embrey Family Foundation, George & Fay Young Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, Dallas Public Improvement District, Texas Commission on the Arts, Communities Foundation of Texas, and Humanities Texas.