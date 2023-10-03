BERNHARDT/HAMLET Comes to Rover Dramawerks This Month

Performances run October 12-28.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

Rover Dramawerks concludes their 23rd Season with the dramatic comedy, Bernhardt/Hamlet by Theresa Rebeck. Performances will be at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in Plano, running October 12-28 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

In 1899, legendary leading lady Sarah Bernhardt (played by Carol M. Rice) was determined to assume the title role of Shakespeare's Hamlet, leaving critics and patriarchs aghast and indignant. Laced with forbidden romance and backstage gossip, this behind-the-scenes look at Bernhardt's most ambitious role is a dynamic character study of one of the most famous actresses—and infamous divas—in the world. Featuring Jorge Martin Lara as Edmond Rostand, Brian Hoffman as Constant Coquelin, and Charles E. Moore as Alphonse Mucha. Rounding out the cast are Alexander de la Cruz-Nunez, Ian Grygotis, Scott Hickman, Sean Lewis, Marissa Mayfield, and Jenny Wood,

Janette Oswald serves as director and scenic designer, with Penny Elaine as stage manager and props designer. Costume design is by Kerra Simms, sound design is by Robbi Holman, and lighting design is by Kenneth Hall, who also serves as the board op for lights and sound.

Thursday, October 12 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or “pay-what-you-can” at the door. Regular ticket prices for Bernhardt/Hamlet are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursdays and matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. A First Friday reception with the cast and production team will be held after the performance on Friday, October 13. Tickets may be ordered online at Click Here.

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at Click Here or call 972-849-0358.

Photo Credit: Jason Rice




2023 Regional Awards


