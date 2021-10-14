Artisan Children's Theater to Present MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR.

Artisan Children's Theater will present MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. at its 150 seat Second Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst. The show runs October 15 through November 13, 2021. Performances are Fridays at 5:00pm and Saturdays at 10:00am and 12:00pm, with additional 12:00pm shows November 2 and 9, 2021. Reserved seating tickets are $10.00 for children 12 and under and $15.00 for adults. The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at ArtisanCT.com.

FEATURED IN MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. ARE:

Matilda Wormwood - Ruby Magaña & Campbell White

Eric - Luke Guerrieri & Britton White

Amanda - Piper Frierson & Phoebe Brown

Bruce - Clark Nuttall & Eric Hilsinger

Hortensia - Emma Chandler & Danielle Cisco

Alice - Emily Sams & Brooke Morrison

Tommy - Micah Perkins & M. Gallego

Lavender - Shayla Nuttall & Natalie Knight

Nigel - James Lund

Mr. Wormwood - Mason Snyder & Dalton Plant

Mrs. Wormwood - Emerson Hodges & Macye Armstrong

Michael - M. Gallego

Mrs. Phelps - Maryn Haley & Dani Campbell

Escapologist - Andre Williams

Acrobat - Lily Hogge & Lillia Mack

Miss Honey - Dorothy Bartke & Violet Novak

Agatha Trunchbull - Mallory Gomez

Rudolpho - Dalton Plant & Caleb Sonnier

Ensemble - Kaylin Bilyeu, Jayden Banks, Riley Terry, Mary Bartke, Sahara Lutke, Brynna Nuttall, William Nuttall, Sarina Hingorani, Makayla Simpson, Ava Rosalin, Alaina Guerrieri, Lily Alley, Rebecca Bedford, Riley Hilsinger, Madison Blair, Tabitha Harris, Kate Bozeman, Sophia Gallego, Autumn Snyder, Eva Magaña, Trixie Harris

MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Who: Artisan Center Theater, Second Stage, 150 seat theater

What: MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. presented by Artisan Children's Theater

When: October 15 through November 13, 2021

Where: 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, Texas 76053

Director: Jamie Gomez

Showtimes: Fridays at 5:00pm and Saturdays at 10:00am and 12:00pm, with additional

12:00pm shows on November 2 and 9, 2021.

Tickets: Reserved seats: $10 for children 12 and under, $15 for adults.

Reservations: Call 817-284-1200; or order online at www.ArtisanCT.com