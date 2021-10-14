Artisan Children's Theater to Present MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR.
Rebellion is nigh in Matilda JR., a gleefully witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination!
Artisan Children's Theater will present MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. at its 150 seat Second Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst. The show runs October 15 through November 13, 2021. Performances are Fridays at 5:00pm and Saturdays at 10:00am and 12:00pm, with additional 12:00pm shows November 2 and 9, 2021. Reserved seating tickets are $10.00 for children 12 and under and $15.00 for adults. The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at ArtisanCT.com.
FEATURED IN MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. ARE:
Matilda Wormwood - Ruby Magaña & Campbell White
Eric - Luke Guerrieri & Britton White
Amanda - Piper Frierson & Phoebe Brown
Bruce - Clark Nuttall & Eric Hilsinger
Hortensia - Emma Chandler & Danielle Cisco
Alice - Emily Sams & Brooke Morrison
Tommy - Micah Perkins & M. Gallego
Lavender - Shayla Nuttall & Natalie Knight
Nigel - James Lund
Mr. Wormwood - Mason Snyder & Dalton Plant
Mrs. Wormwood - Emerson Hodges & Macye Armstrong
Michael - M. Gallego
Mrs. Phelps - Maryn Haley & Dani Campbell
Escapologist - Andre Williams
Acrobat - Lily Hogge & Lillia Mack
Miss Honey - Dorothy Bartke & Violet Novak
Agatha Trunchbull - Mallory Gomez
Rudolpho - Dalton Plant & Caleb Sonnier
Ensemble - Kaylin Bilyeu, Jayden Banks, Riley Terry, Mary Bartke, Sahara Lutke, Brynna Nuttall, William Nuttall, Sarina Hingorani, Makayla Simpson, Ava Rosalin, Alaina Guerrieri, Lily Alley, Rebecca Bedford, Riley Hilsinger, Madison Blair, Tabitha Harris, Kate Bozeman, Sophia Gallego, Autumn Snyder, Eva Magaña, Trixie Harris
MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. PERFORMANCE DETAILS:
Who: Artisan Center Theater, Second Stage, 150 seat theater
What: MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. presented by Artisan Children's Theater
When: October 15 through November 13, 2021
Where: 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, Texas 76053
Director: Jamie Gomez
Showtimes: Fridays at 5:00pm and Saturdays at 10:00am and 12:00pm, with additional
12:00pm shows on November 2 and 9, 2021.
Tickets: Reserved seats: $10 for children 12 and under, $15 for adults.
Reservations: Call 817-284-1200; or order online at www.ArtisanCT.com