Applications Open For The Dallas Opera’s 2026/2027 Hart Institute For Women Conductors

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The Dallas Opera (TDO) is now accepting applications for the 11th Linda and Mitch Hart Institute for Women Conductors (HIWC) through June 1, 2026.

In 2015, to address gender imbalance on opera podiums, TDO launched the Hart Institute to train women conductors. More than 500 candidates from 40 nations have applied to be trained, advised, and supported by this exceptional leadership initiative.

Each season, four conductors are chosen to participate in this extraordinary program. During the 2026/2027 Season Hart Institute, the selected participants begin with a week of virtual training in the fall with master faculty. Previous virtual training speakers have included Opera Parallèle founder Nicole Paiement, Hart Institute alum Elizabeth Askren, and Bayerische Staatsoper General Director Serge Dorny on topics such as score study techniques, artist management, and navigating the industry.

In January 2027, participants will complete 10 days of in-person intensive workshop sessions in Dallas with renowned conductors, guest faculty, and arts administrators. The program includes rehearsal periods with The Dallas Opera Orchestra, seminars, mentorship with master teachers, and more. This residency will conclude with the annual Hart Institute Showcase Concert on Saturday, January 30, 2027, during which the conductors will display their skills while leading guest singers and The Dallas Opera Orchestra in a mix of works from the opera repertoire.

Additionally, one of the four participants will be offered the 2027/2028 Season Martha R. and Preston A. Peak Fellowship. With a wide range of duties and responsibilities, this seasonal music staff fellowship provides practical, firsthand experience as an assistant conductor, rehearsal pianist, offstage conductor, vocal coach, and assistant chorus director. “My Peak Fellowship experience was even more dense and expansive than my HIWC experience,” says Jingqi Zhu, HIWC class of 2023 and the 2025/2026 Peak Fellow.

Applications for the 2026/2027 Season Hart Institute are open now through June 1, 2026, at 11:59 PM CDT. Virtual sessions will take place November 9–13, 2026, and the in-person residency takes place January 21–30, 2027, in Dallas, Texas, USA.

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