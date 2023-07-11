AT&T Performing Arts Center Reveals the 2023/2024 Season of The Elevator Project

The nonprofit, AT&T Performing Arts Center has announced the 2023/2024 season of The Elevator Project. The diverse season features theatre, dance, visual arts, music, and multi-media.

Since 2014, this singular initiative has featured the work of small, emerging and historically marginalized arts groups performing on the Center’s stages and spaces in the Dallas Arts District.

A sample of the subjects include a version of The Taming of the Shrew presented as a 1950’s black-and-white television sitcom, a 17th century LGBTQ icon sword fighting and dancing her way across France, and a serio-comedy set in Dallas’ Elm Thicket neighborhood that touches on social unrest and gentrification.

Selected artists and organizations:

Bren Rapp

Emerge Coalition, Inc.

Flamenco Fever

Jamal Mohamed

Plague Mask Players

Prism Movement Theater

Soul Rep Theatre Company

Tejas Dance

“We are thrilled about this new season, and the wide range of genres and presentations Dallas audiences will get the chance to see,” says AT&T Performing Arts Center President & CEO Warren Tranquada. “We are pleased to work so closely with these artists and groups and help give voice to their exciting work in the Dallas Arts District.”

The 2023/2024 season of the Elevator Project will be staged in several venues on the Center’s campus. Dates and venues will be announced at a later date. The Center presents the innovative Elevator Project with support from the City of Dallas Office of Arts & Culture, the Texas Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Performance dates, times, and ticket on sales will be announced at a later time. Ticket prices are $29.50. Specially reduced-price parking for Elevator Project patrons is available if also purchased when buying tickets online.