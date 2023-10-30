AT&T Performing Arts Center Announces New Details For BRAVO! Gala

The non-profit AT&T Performing Arts Center, has announced Lake Street Dive as the headliner for this year's Bravo! Gala honoring the Moody Foundation, chaired by Diane Brierley and Ellen Winspear. This fundraising celebration is in support of the Center and its mission to entertain audiences and inspire creativity through diverse performances and arts education programs. The Bravo! Gala is scheduled for Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. in the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House.

The evening includes performances by all five of the Center's resident companies: Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Dallas Theater Center, Texas Ballet Theater, and The Dallas Opera. After a delicious three-course dinner on the Shannon and Ted Skokos Stage, Lake Street Dive will take the stage for an intimate one-night-only performance with the beautiful Moody Chandelier serving as the backdrop.

“We are thrilled to chair this year's Bravo! Gala at AT&T Performing Arts Center.” said Diane Brierley and Ellen Winspear, Bravo! Gala Chairs. “Where else do you get to experience theater, dance, and opera all in one night? And Lake Street Dive will have everyone dancing together on the stage. Bravo! celebrates and supports the breadth of quality programming the Center brings to our wonderful city.”

Since forming in 2004, Lake Street Dive have matched their sophisticated musicianship with a fearless refusal to limit their sound. As shown on their most recent full-length album, 2021's critically acclaimed Obviously, the Boston-bred band also possess a keen talent for combining sociopolitical commentary with immediately catchy pop gems. With their current lineup comprised of founding members Rachael Price (vocals), Bridget Kearney (bass), and Michael Calabrese (drums)—as well as keyboardist/vocalist Akie Bermiss and touring guitarist James Cornelison—Lake Street Dive continue to create joyously soulful rock & roll with equal parts ingenuity, intelligence, and irresistible abandon (full bio below).

Single tickets for the full evening are $1,200 and underwriting levels begin at $5,000. For more information on Bravo! Gala, please visit Click Here.