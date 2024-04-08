A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC And More Announced for Mainstage Irving-las Colinas 2024-2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced their 2024-2025 season themed “Art Isn't Easy.” The season will begin with a production of the Sondheim musical A Little Night Music and continues with four plays – Deathtrap, Into the Breeches!, Amadeus, and Noises Off. All productions will run for three weekends at Irving Arts Center's Dupree Theater (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd, Irving). Directors and creative teams will be announced in the coming months.

Season tickets and flex passes range from $106-$136 and will be available for purchase on July 9 at the Irving Arts Center Box Office (www.IrvingArtsCenter.com • 972-252-2787). Single tickets will go on sale at the Irving Arts Center Box Office on September 17.

More about the shows in the 2024-2025 Season:

A Little Night Music

November 1-16, 2024 • Irving Arts Center

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by Hugh Wheeler • Suggested by a film by Ingmar Bergman

Set in 1900 Sweden, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC explores the tangled web of affairs centered around actress, Desirée Armfeldt, and the men who love her: a lawyer by the name of Fredrik Egerman and the Count Carl-Magnus Malcom. When the traveling actress performs in Fredrik's town, the estranged lovers' passion rekindles. This strikes a flurry of jealousy and suspicion between Desirée; Fredrik; Fredrick's wife, Anne; Desirée's current lover, the Count; and the Count's wife, Charlotte. Both men – as well as their jealous wives – agree to join Desirée and her family for a weekend in the country at Desirée's mother's estate. With everyone in one place, infinite possibilities of new romances and second chances bring endless surprises. A hilariously witty and heartbreakingly moving musical with a score that includes “Send in the Clowns.”

Deathtrap

January 17-February 1, 2025 • Irving Arts Center

By Ira Levin

Comfortably ensconced in his charming Connecticut home, Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, struggles to overcome a dry spell which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds. A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college—a thriller that Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway smash. Sidney's plan, devised with his wife's help, is to offer collaboration to the student for co-credit. Or is it? DEATHTRAP provides twists and turns of devilish cleverness and offers hilariously sudden shocks in such abundance that audiences will be spellbound until the very last moment. Two-thirds gripping thriller and one-third clever comedy of deceit and betrayal.

Into the Breeches!

March 7-22, 2025 • Irving Arts Center

By George Brant

It's 1942 and Oberon Playhouse's director and leading men are off at war with the Axis. With the men overseas, it appears that the season must be cancelled. Until, that is, the women of the company see their chance to move from the sidelines to center stage and mount the first all-female production of Shakespeare's Henry V. Will their show be a victory in the battle for equality or a target for tomatoes? This hilarious and heartwarming play about what happens when we're all in it together explores how theatre can unite a community and expand our idea of who that includes. A laugh-out-loud love letter to theatre and to all those who love it, don't miss INTO THE BREECHES! A modern and moving comedy about how art and community reveal our boldest selves even in the darkest times.

Amadeus

May 2-17, 2025 • Irving Arts Center

By Peter Shaffer

In the court of the Austrian Emperor Joseph II, Antonio Salieri is the established composer. Enter the greatest musical genius of all time: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Salieri has given himself to God so that he might realize his sole ambition, to be a great composer. Mozart is a foul-mouthed, graceless oaf who has that which is beyond Salieri's envious grasp: Genius. How far will Salieri go to achieve the fame that Mozart disregards? The show received the Tony Award for Best Play in 1981. Musical history is enlivened and re-imagined in Peter Shaffer's award-winning parable.

Noises Off

July 18-August 2, 2025 • Irving Arts Center

By Michael Frayn

Sardines! Sardines! Called “the funniest farce ever written,” NOISES OFF takes a fond look at the follies of theatre folk, whose susceptibility to out-of-control egos, memory loss, and passionate affairs turn every performance into a high-risk adventure. This play-within-a-play captures a touring theatre troupe's production of Nothing On in three stages: dress rehearsal, the opening performance, and a performance towards the end of a debilitating run. Frayne gives us a window into the inner workings of theatre behind-the-scenes, progressing from flubbed lines and missed cues in the dress rehearsal to mounting friction between cast members in the final performance. A side-splitting backstage farce with slamming doors, falling trousers, and flying sardines!

For more about MainStage, visit www.MainStageIrving.com.

