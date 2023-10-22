2025 Cliburn Competition Applications Open

The Seventeenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition will take place May 21–June 7, 2025,
POPULAR
Applications are now open for the Seventeenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, taking place May 21–June 7, 2025, at Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU and Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth, Texas, USA. The Competition is open to pianists of all nationalities, ages 18–30 at the time of the event. (Applicants must have been born after June 7, 1994, and on or before May 21, 2007.)
The 2025 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition builds on the historic success of the 2022 edition, which was an outstanding embodiment of the Cliburn's core tenets: enduring commitment to artistic excellence, the discovery of new artists, and the advancement of classical piano music throughout the world. It reached a record-breaking number of people around the globe, exponentially surpassing viewership and online engagement from its past editions. It has now become one of the most-watched classical events in history, with more than 40 million views on Cliburn channels across 177 countries—and immeasurable viral reach beyond that.
And it launched the careers of three extraordinary medalists. Gold Medalist Yunchan Lim has had a meteoric rise to stardom. In his first two seasons as Cliburn winner, concert engagements include New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, and Orchestre de Paris, and Carnegie Hall, Wigmore Hall, Concertgebouw, and Seoul Arts Center (most quickly sold out.) His performance videos are now the most viewed online for some of classical piano's most popular works, including Rachmaninov Piano Concerto No. 3, Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3, Liszt 12 Transcendental Etudes, and Mozart Piano Concerto No. 22, K. 482. Silver Medalist Anna Geniushene and Bronze Medalist Dmytro Choni have each set off on busy touring careers, with performance highlights including Washington Performing Arts at the Kennedy Center, Wiener Konzerthaus, Palau de la Música, and Elbphilharmonie; Lille Piano and Lucerne Festivals; top orchestras of the United States and Europe; and tours of Japan, China, Italy, and Germany.
Widely considered "one of the most prestigious contests in classical music" (The New York Times), the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition exists to share excellent classical music with the largest international audience possible and to launch the careers of its winners every four years. Building on a rich tradition that began with its 1962 origins in honor of Van Cliburn and his vision for using music to serve audiences and break down boundaries, the Cliburn seeks, with each edition, to achieve the highest artistic standards while utilizing contemporary tools to advance its reach. Beyond cash prizes, winning a Cliburn medal means comprehensive career management, artistic support, and bolstered publicity efforts for the three years following.
The Cliburn proudly presents the jury for the Seventeenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition: Paul Lewis, jury chairman (Ireland/United Kingdom), Rico Gulda (Austria), Andreas Haefliger (Switzerland), Mari Kodama (Japan/United States), Gabriela Montero (Venezuela/United States), Jon Nakamatsu (United States), Lise de la Salle (France), Yevgeny Sudbin (United Kingdom), and Wu Han (China Taiwan/United States). The assembled jury represents some of the most prominent voices in piano today, whose active careers and exceptional artistry continue to help shape the landscape of classical music.
In addition to serving on the jury, renowned pianist and composer Gabriela Montero has been commissioned to compose a new work for the 2025 Cliburn Competition, to be performed by all 30 competitors. This marks the third time that the composer of the commissioned work will also serve on the jury.
The Cliburn is pleased to return to its original home on the campus of TCU and will host the Preliminary and Quarterfinal Rounds at the university's 700-seat Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU, fittingly named to honor our inspiration and namesake. The Semifinal and Final Rounds will again be held at Bass Performance Hall, the Cliburn's home since 2001 and downtown Fort Worth's 2,042-seat stunning cultural jewel.
October 16, 2023—Applications Open
Spring 2024—Premium Ticket Subscription Packages On Sale
October 16, 2024—Applications Due
Early 2025—Single Tickets On Sale; Screening Auditions Schedule Announced
March 9–15, 2025—Screening Auditions in Fort Worth, Texas USA
April 2, 2025—30 Competitors Announced
May 21–June 7, 2025—Seventeenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition
The Seventeenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition is open to pianists of all nationalities. First-prize winners of previous Van Cliburn International Piano Competitions are not eligible to compete. Applicants must have been born after June 7, 1994, and on or before May 21, 2007.
Videos will be submitted through the online application process. Submissions must be between 35 and 40 minutes in length. The repertoire will consist of works chosen by the pianist and may be selected from works offered for the Competition recital rounds. Only complete works will be accepted. The video must be filmed with the pianist's face and hands in the frame at all times.
Screening Auditions (March 9–15, 2025)
Preliminary Round (May 21–23, 2025) Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU
Quarterfinal Round (May 24–25, 2025) Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU
Semifinal Round (May 28–June 1, 2025) Bass Performance Hall
Final Round (June 3–7, 2025) Bass Performance Hall
Click HERE for complete repertoire information.
The Cliburn advances classical piano music throughout the world. Its international competitions, education programs, and concert series embody an enduring commitment to artistic excellence and the discovery of new artists. Established in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1962, the quadrennial Van Cliburn International Piano Competition (seventeenth edition, May 21–June 7, 2025) remains the most visible expression of that mission and is, as always, committed to its original ideals of supporting and launching the careers of emerging artists, age 18–30. It shares the transformative powers of music with a wide global audience, through fully produced webcasts and by providing comprehensive career management and concert bookings to its winners. Rounding out its mission, the Cliburn also produces the Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival (fourth edition, June 2027) for exceptional 13- to 17-year-old pianists and the Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition (ninth edition, June 2028) for outstanding non-professional pianists age 35 and older.
Over a four-year cycle, the Cliburn contributes to North Texas' cultural landscape with over 170 classical music performances for 150,000 attendees through competitions, free community concerts, and its signature Cliburn Concerts series. It presents 1,000 Cliburn in the Classroom in-school, interactive music education programs for more than 200,000 area elementary students. During the same time period, it garners the world's attention with more than 45 million views from 177 nations for competition webcasts; 300 concerts worldwide booked for competition winners; more than 10,000 news articles about the Cliburn and its winners; and regular national radio broadcasts to 245 public radio stations. cliburn.org
Videos
|Over the River and Through the Woods
Plaza Theatre Company (10/20-11/11)
|Dracula
Plaza Theatre Company (10/27-11/04)
|Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)
|Aladdin
Bass Performance Hall (1/31-2/04)
|Jekyll & Hyde
Wallace Theater (10/13-10/28)
|LIFE DOESN’T FRIGHTEN ME: I AM FEARLESS ROYALTY
Dallas Childrens Theater (3/16-3/30)
|Johnny Cash - The Official Concert Experience
Bass Performance Hall (10/28-10/28)
|Mo Willems’ ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’S “WE ARE IN A PLAY!”
Dallas Childrens Theater (1/21-2/25)
|Bye Bye Birdie Youth Edition
Artisan Center Theater (3/08-3/30)CAST
|Honk JR
Artisan Center Theater (9/27-10/19)CAST
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You