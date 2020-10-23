The Lizt Alfonso Dance Cuba Brings Dance Back to the Grand Theater of Havana

The group will celebrate its 29th birthday from October 23 to 25.

The Lizt Alfonso Dance Cuba company brings dance back to the Gran Teatro de La Habana (GTH) Alicia Alonso this weekend, Cadena Agramonte reports.

The group will celebrate its 29th birthday from October 23 to 25 with its first show since the start of the pandemic.

The events will be held at 8:30pm on Friday 23 and Saturday 24, and at 5pm on Sunday 25.

The group was formed by Alfonso in 1991. Initially there were no male dancers in her troupe. She came to international notice when her dance company was chosen to entertain at the White House during Barack Obama's administration. She has enjoyed support within Cuba and her dance school has 1000 pupils. The school is open to anyone and it covers a range of different ages.

Her dance troupe has performed in hundreds of cities in over twenty countries to 2.5 million people.[4] Her choreography includes different dance styles from ballet to Spanish traditions of flamenco, salsa, cha-cha, rumba and the bolero.

