Video: Watch Director David Ivers Discuss PRELUDE TO A KISS, THE MUSICAL at South Coast Rep

The musical will run from April 5 through May 4.

By: Feb. 04, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 3 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Review: Fun-Filled Musical Remake of MYSTIC PIZZA Debuts at La Mirada Theatre Photo 4 Review: Fun-Filled Musical Remake of MYSTIC PIZZA Debuts at La Mirada Theatre

Video: Watch Director David Ivers Discuss PRELUDE TO A KISS, THE MUSICAL at South Coast Rep

Artistic Director and Director David Ivers discusses the beginnings of “Prelude to a Kiss, The Musical” at SCR. “For better or worse” takes on new meaning when a mysterious guest requests a kiss at Peter and Rita’s wedding—and their lives are forever changed.

Watch the video below!

Originally a South Coast Repertory world premiere, the Tony Award-nominated play returns as a musical. Refreshed, reimagined and elevated by a breathtaking score, this modern fable soars through the peaks and valleys of love—the perfect salve for our disconnected times.

The musical features music by Daniel Messé, lyrics by Sean Hartley and Daniel Messé. and a book by Craig Lucas. Directed by David Ivers.

Segerstrom Stage

Part of the Pacific Playwrights Festival

APR. 5 - MAY 4, 2024







RELATED STORIES - Costa Mesa

1
Laguna Beach Music Festival To Open With FESTIVAL PRELUDE SOIREE Photo
Laguna Beach Music Festival To Open With FESTIVAL PRELUDE SOIREE

The 2024 Laguna Beach Music Festival kicks off with the Festival Prelude Soirée-a Valentine's Day celebration of love and music at the Laguna Art Museum with an intimate performance from violinist and Artistic Director, Anne Akiko Meyers.

2
Pacific Chorale Captivates with LANGUAGE OF LOVE Concert of Love Songs Photo
Pacific Chorale Captivates with LANGUAGE OF LOVE Concert of Love Songs

Pacific Chorale presents 'Language of Love,' a captivating program featuring sublime love songs by Elton John, James Taylor, Ben Folds, Edith Piaf, Irving Berlin, and more. Led by Artistic Director Robert Istad.

3
SCR Takes Lewis Carrolls Classic Contemporary With ALICES WONDERLAND Photo
SCR Takes Lewis Carroll's Classic Contemporary With ALICE'S WONDERLAND

South Coast Repertory takes audiences on an exciting journey with a remarkable young girl in Alice's Wonderland, book, music and lyrics by Julia Riew and J. Quinton Johnson, conceived by Linda Chichester and David Coffman. Directed by Rob Salas, Alice's Wonderland runs Feb. 10-25 on the Julianne Argyros Stage.

4
VIDEO: Watch Jessica Vosk Returns To Segerstrom January 26th Photo
VIDEO: Watch Jessica Vosk Returns To Segerstrom January 26th

Jessica Vosk returns to Segerstrom to make up her postponed concert, originally scheduled for Friday, September 29 on Friday, January 26 at 8 pm. See a clip from her last performance at the venue.

More Hot Stories For You

Laguna Beach Music Festival To Open With FESTIVAL PRELUDE SOIREELaguna Beach Music Festival To Open With FESTIVAL PRELUDE SOIREE
SCR Takes Lewis Carroll's Classic Contemporary With ALICE'S WONDERLANDSCR Takes Lewis Carroll's Classic Contemporary With ALICE'S WONDERLAND
Drag Brunch Returns To Segerstrom Center For The Arts This FebruaryDrag Brunch Returns To Segerstrom Center For The Arts This February
2024 Laguna Beach Music Festival Returns In February2024 Laguna Beach Music Festival Returns In February

Videos

Watch Jessica Vosk Returns To Segerstrom January 26th Video
Watch Jessica Vosk Returns To Segerstrom January 26th
Take a Look Back at The Plays of Craig Lucas at South Coast Repertory Video
Take a Look Back at The Plays of Craig Lucas at South Coast Repertory
LES BALLETS DE MONTE-CARLO Comes To Segerstrom Center for the Arts Video
LES BALLETS DE MONTE-CARLO Comes To Segerstrom Center for the Arts
View all Videos

Costa Mesa SHOWS
MJ The Musical in Costa Mesa MJ The Musical
Segerstrom Hall (3/19-3/31)
Alice's Wonderland in Costa Mesa Alice's Wonderland
SOUTH COAST REPERTORY (2/10-2/25)
Jeremy Jordan in Costa Mesa Jeremy Jordan
Samueli Theater (2/22-2/24)
A BROADWAY BIRTHDAY: Sondheim, Lloyd Webber, and Friends! in Costa Mesa A BROADWAY BIRTHDAY: Sondheim, Lloyd Webber, and Friends!
Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall (3/28-3/28)
Student Pianists in Recital in Costa Mesa Student Pianists in Recital
Bertea Hall Salmon Recital Hall (5/05-5/05)
Beetlejuice in Costa Mesa Beetlejuice
Segerstrom Center for the Arts (4/16-4/28)
48th Annual Sholund Scholarship Concert in Costa Mesa 48th Annual Sholund Scholarship Concert
Musco Center for the Arts Main Stage (5/11-5/11)
American Ballet Theatre in Costa Mesa American Ballet Theatre
Segerstrom Hall (4/11-4/14)
Disney's The Lion King in Costa Mesa Disney's The Lion King
Segerstrom Hall (2/01-2/25)
Peter Pan in Costa Mesa Peter Pan
Segerstrom Hall (8/06-8/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You