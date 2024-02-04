Video: Watch Director David Ivers Discuss PRELUDE TO A KISS, THE MUSICAL at South Coast Rep

Artistic Director and Director David Ivers discusses the beginnings of “Prelude to a Kiss, The Musical” at SCR. “For better or worse” takes on new meaning when a mysterious guest requests a kiss at Peter and Rita’s wedding—and their lives are forever changed.

Watch the video below!

Originally a South Coast Repertory world premiere, the Tony Award-nominated play returns as a musical. Refreshed, reimagined and elevated by a breathtaking score, this modern fable soars through the peaks and valleys of love—the perfect salve for our disconnected times.

The musical features music by Daniel Messé, lyrics by Sean Hartley and Daniel Messé. and a book by Craig Lucas. Directed by David Ivers.

Segerstrom Stage

Part of the Pacific Playwrights Festival

APR. 5 - MAY 4, 2024



