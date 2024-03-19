Video: Hannah Corneau Sings 'I Haven't Slept in Years' from South Coast Rep's PRELUDE TO A KISS, THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch as Hannah Corneau rehearses "I Haven't Slept in Years" from Prelude to a Kiss, The Musical with Music Director Wiley Deweese on piano. The musical has Lyrics by Sean Hartley and Daniel Messé, Music by Daniel Messé and book by Craig Lucas. The production is directed by David Ivers.

“For better or worse” takes on new meaning when a mysterious guest requests a kiss at Peter and Rita’s wedding—and their lives are forever changed.

Originally a South Coast Repertory world premiere, the Tony Award-nominated play returns as a musical. Refreshed, reimagined and elevated by a breathtaking score, this modern fable soars through the peaks and valleys of love—the perfect salve for our disconnected times.