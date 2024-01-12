VIDEO: LINES BALLET Comes To Segerstrom Center for the Arts January 20th

January 20th only!

By: Jan. 12, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Casting Announced For Disney's THE LION KING At Segerstrom Center For The Arts Photo 2 Casting Announced For Disney's THE LION KING At Segerstrom Center For The Arts
Review: OC Welcomes Weekend Holiday Concerts from Megan Hilty and Linda Eder Photo 3 Review: OC Welcomes Weekend Holiday Concerts from Megan Hilty and Linda Eder
Philharmonic Society Of Orange County Presents An Evening With Itzhak Perlman With Longtim Photo 4 Philharmonic Society Of Orange County Presents An Evening With Itzhak Perlman With Longtime Collaborator Rohan De Silva

Join LINES BALLET for our 42nd-year celebration, experiencing the range of King's mesmerizing works, paired with soul-stirring music from GRAMMY Award-winning artist Gregory Porter and more.

Now in its 42nd year, Alonzo King LINES Ballet presents exquisite moments from repertoire spanning 22 years. The program highlights repertoire that showcases the range of King’s works that embody all that LINES represents, from the contemplative and heart-wrenching to joyful and cathartic.

In addition to the exceptional artistry of its dancers, LINES Ballet is known for its long-standing work with some of the world’s most sought-after musical collaborators. The company joins musical forces with the warm baritone voice of GRAMMY Award-winning artist Gregory Porter and South African singer-songwriter Miriam Makeba, with music that represents a range of traditions—blues, Italian baroque, pop, and jazz, along with Jewish, Christian, Muslim, and Tibetan Buddhist music. The performance seeks to answer the very basic question of what it means to be human through movement, music, and the power of sharing the experience together.







RELATED STORIES - Costa Mesa

1
Segerstrom Center For The Arts And Santa Ana Public Library Partner To Offer Dance And Mus Photo
Segerstrom Center For The Arts And Santa Ana Public Library Partner To Offer Dance And Music To Local Communities

Segerstrom Center for the Arts and Santa Ana Public Library are partnering to bring dance and music to local communities.

2
VIDEO: LES BALLETS DE MONTE-CARLO Comes To Segerstrom Center for the Arts Photo
VIDEO: LES BALLETS DE MONTE-CARLO Comes To Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo is a classical ballet company established in 1985 by the Princess of Hanover in accordance with the wishes of her mother, Princess Grace, who wished to perpetuate the long tradition of dance in Monaco and its famous Ballets Russes. It is the official national company of the Principality of Monaco.  The appointment of Jean-Christophe Maillot in 1993 brought the company renewal and international renown thanks to his choreographies, acclaimed the world over.

3
VIDEO: LINES BALLET Comes To Segerstrom Center for the Arts January 20th Photo
VIDEO: LINES BALLET Comes To Segerstrom Center for the Arts January 20th

Join us for our 42nd-year celebration, experiencing the range of King's mesmerizing works, paired with soul-stirring music from GRAMMY Award-winning artist Gregory Porter and more.

4
Casting Announced For Disneys THE LION KING At Segerstrom Center For The Arts Photo
Casting Announced For Disney's THE LION KING At Segerstrom Center For The Arts

Casting has been announced for Disney's The Lion King at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Get the details on the upcoming production.

From This Author - Joshua Wright

Joshua Wright, a native of Boston, MA, has been captivated by Broadway since childhood. When he's not penning articles for BroadwayWorld.com, Joshua can be found swimming at the local pool, crafti... Joshua Wright">(read more about this author)

VIDEO: LES BALLETS DE MONTE-CARLO Comes To Segerstrom Center for the ArtsVIDEO: LES BALLETS DE MONTE-CARLO Comes To Segerstrom Center for the Arts
VIDEO: LINES BALLET Comes To Segerstrom Center for the Arts January 20thVIDEO: LINES BALLET Comes To Segerstrom Center for the Arts January 20th
VIDEO: PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024VIDEO: PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024
VIDEO: iLuminate Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center April 2024VIDEO: iLuminate Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center April 2024

Videos

LES BALLETS DE MONTE-CARLO Comes To Segerstrom Center for the Arts Video
LES BALLETS DE MONTE-CARLO Comes To Segerstrom Center for the Arts
LINES BALLET Comes To Segerstrom Center for the Arts January 20th Video
LINES BALLET Comes To Segerstrom Center for the Arts January 20th
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
View all Videos

Costa Mesa SHOWS
A BROADWAY BIRTHDAY: Sondheim, Lloyd Webber, and Friends! in Costa Mesa A BROADWAY BIRTHDAY: Sondheim, Lloyd Webber, and Friends!
Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall (3/28-3/28)
MJ in Costa Mesa MJ
Segerstrom Center for the Arts (3/19-3/31)
48th Annual Sholund Scholarship Concert in Costa Mesa 48th Annual Sholund Scholarship Concert
Musco Center for the Arts Main Stage (5/11-5/11)
Hopelessly Devoted: The Music of Olivia Newton-John in Costa Mesa Hopelessly Devoted: The Music of Olivia Newton-John
Samueli Theater (1/11-1/13)
Prelude to a Kiss, the Musical in Costa Mesa Prelude to a Kiss, the Musical
SOUTH COAST REPERTORY (4/05-5/04)
Disney's Aladdin in Costa Mesa Disney's Aladdin
Segerstrom Hall (5/07-5/12)
Jeremy Jordan in Costa Mesa Jeremy Jordan
Samueli Theater (2/22-2/24)
Disney's The Lion King in Costa Mesa Disney's The Lion King
Segerstrom Hall (2/01-2/25)
Seth Rudetsky's Broadway Series with Lillias White in Costa Mesa Seth Rudetsky's Broadway Series with Lillias White
Samueli Theater (5/16-5/18)
Beetlejuice in Costa Mesa Beetlejuice
Segerstrom Hall (4/16-4/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You