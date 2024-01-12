VIDEO: LINES BALLET Comes To Segerstrom Center for the Arts January 20th

Join LINES BALLET for our 42nd-year celebration, experiencing the range of King's mesmerizing works, paired with soul-stirring music from GRAMMY Award-winning artist Gregory Porter and more.

Now in its 42nd year, Alonzo King LINES Ballet presents exquisite moments from repertoire spanning 22 years. The program highlights repertoire that showcases the range of King’s works that embody all that LINES represents, from the contemplative and heart-wrenching to joyful and cathartic.

In addition to the exceptional artistry of its dancers, LINES Ballet is known for its long-standing work with some of the world’s most sought-after musical collaborators. The company joins musical forces with the warm baritone voice of GRAMMY Award-winning artist Gregory Porter and South African singer-songwriter Miriam Makeba, with music that represents a range of traditions—blues, Italian baroque, pop, and jazz, along with Jewish, Christian, Muslim, and Tibetan Buddhist music. The performance seeks to answer the very basic question of what it means to be human through movement, music, and the power of sharing the experience together.



