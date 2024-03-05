VANYA, SONIA, MASHA, AND SPIKE Comes to Placer Community Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Opening its 2024 Season, Placer Community Theater will present this Friday, March 8, and for 3 consecutive weekends, ending on March 23, the Tony Award-winning play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, a comedy written by Christopher Durang. Friday night performances begin at 7:30 pm; Saturday performances are at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sunday performances begin at 2:00 pm. Tickets are available through Eventbrite or www.placercommunitytheater.org.

The play is about two siblings, Vanya and Sonia, who are having a mid-life crisis. In this comedy about unfulfilled destinies, their movie-star sister, Masha, swoops in with her new boyfriend, Spike, and old resentments resurface. Also on the scene are the housekeeper, Cassandra, who predicts the future, and the younger, aspiring actress Nina, whose beauty competes with Masha’s good looks.

‘Placer Community Theater chose Chris Harada to direct the play because of his proven talent directing some of our best performances over the years, including “Fiddler on the Roof”, said Del Dozier, the play’s co-producer alongside Philip Jacques. “The audiences will be thrilled to see the outstanding performances of the seasoned actors cast in the play”, commented Harada.

The cast includes Dennis Hungridge as Vanya, Lorraine Poston as Sonia, Alison Loeprich as Masha, Matt Fairall as Spike, Abril Tyler as Nina, and Donna-Lisa Otto as Cassandra. Placer Community Theater’s longtime Lighting and Social Media Coordinator, Andy Poston, has built the vivacious stage, designed by award-winning set designer, Michael Pierce, at the General Gomez Arts Center in Auburn.