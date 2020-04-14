UC Riverside Theater Sews Face Masks for Colleagues

The University of California, Riverside has shared via their website, that employees of UC Riverside's Department of Theatre, Film, and Digital Production are sewing face masks for their colleagues.

The website shared that Alan A. Call, Alif Emil Marchi, Joshua Stephenson, Kerry Jones, Landis M. York, and Maria Hong took over two floors of the Arts Building, rearranged sewing machines to create enough physical space between them and wore face masks while operating sewing machines. In a few hours, they had completed 32 masks. On the fourth day they had sewn 284. One of the first teams to receive the masks were UC Riverside's Police Department officers and their support staff, said Tracy Stark, safety engineer with EH&S.

The goal is to sew at least 750 washable, three-ply face masks with existing material found in the costume shop.

Tracy Stark shared: "The theater community is extremely close knit, and the folks on our campus are a true embodiment of that...Their work is a really big boost to the campus community. We want to make this situation as bearable as possible for the essential personnel; we want to let people know we are going to get through it together."

Read the full story HERE.





Related Articles Shows View More Costa Mesa Stories

More Hot Stories For You