Tony Award-Winning VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Finds a Home at Costa Mesa Playhouse 

Season 58 at Costa Mesa Playhouse continues with Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike by American playwright Christopher Durang. Winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play, Durang's wildly funny comedy centers on the reunion of glamorous film star Masha with her two middle-aged siblings, Vanya and Sonia, at the family homestead, where old tensions arise. The production is being directed by Jeff Paul.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike opens on October 20th and runs through November 12th. Performances take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and on Sundays at 2 pm. There will be an additional "pay-what-you-will" performance on Thursday, November 2nd.

“Durang is a master of character-driven absurdist comedy,” remarks Paul. “This play in many ways is a modern twist on the drawing-room comedy of the old days, with eccentric characters who lament their state of unfulfillment; they dream of something better that they can't articulate. So, the key to this comedy is grounding the characters in reality and reflecting the full depth of the human condition.”

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike marks Paul's second time helming a production at Costa Mesa Playhouse following his critically-acclaimed 2015 production of The Marriage of Bette and Boo, also penned by Durang.

“What both of these plays have in common is, at their core, they're about the family dynamic,” adds Paul. “Durang is not afraid to show our casual cruelty toward each other, but in a comedic way. And I must add, I've truly been blown away by the productions at Costa Mesa Playhouse over the last couple of seasons – the kinds of plays they're choosing, the subject matter, the performers, and the directors have all been top-notch – so I am thrilled to reunite with them and carry the torch.”

The sale of the family's countryside estate is a crucial plot point in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. Here, working closely with set designer Antonio Beach, Paul has skillfully integrated the home as a character in the story. Beach has crafted an open and airy sunroom with a minimalist aesthetic that leans towards realism, with cozy furniture and window views of the natural surroundings adding to the ambiance.

Paul has been a mainstay in the SoCal theater scene for decades. He served as the Musical Theatre Conservatory Director at the Orange County School of the Arts for 15 years, overseeing the Acting and Commercial Voice programs as well. Additionally, he has directed productions at Cal State Long Beach, Long Beach City College, Saddleback Civic Light Opera, The Century City Playhouse, CalRep, and various other local colleges and theaters.

“Theater enthusiasts will appreciate the show's self-awareness of the theater and performance world, especially with the recurring echoes of Anton Chekhov's plays and characters for which Durang has become known,” concludes Paul. “But this show genuinely caters to a wide range of audiences, inviting people from all walks of life to laugh and connect with Durang's comically exaggerated portrayal of siblinghood.”

Costa Mesa Playhouse will host an opening night reception on Saturday, October 21st, following the performance, featuring complimentary beverages and hors d'oeuvres. Tickets are $28 for adults and $25 for students and seniors. Please visit the Costa Mesa Playhouse box office for more details, or call 949-650-5269.

Cast & Crew

Director: Jeff Paul

Set Design: Antonio Beach

Costume Design: Mia Josimovic

Vanya: Bob Fetes

Sonia: Karen Rymar

Masha: Gina Garrison

Spike: Chase Thomas:

Nina: Zoe Nauman

Cassandra: Amy Hallas-Baker

About Costa Mesa Playhouse:

Established in 1965, Costa Mesa Playhouse has been a staple in the Orange County theater community for nearly 60 years. Our 73-seat venue offers diverse, quality live theater in an intimate setting. We are dedicated to fostering a welcoming environment for both our talent and our patrons. As a not-for-profit organization relying on community support, we produce six shows per season, with funding provided by revenues generated by ticket sales, grants, and generous donations from our patrons.