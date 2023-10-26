Tickets For BLUEY'S BIG PLAY On-Sale November 8 At Segerstrom Center For The Arts

Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies! It's time to meet the much-loved Heeler family, who will be coming to Segerstrom Center for the Arts on August 3 - 4, 2024 with the Bluey live show, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show ! The Emmy Award-winning animated preschool series, which airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney+, will be “taking the show on the road” to Segerstrom Center for the Arts with 5 shows:

Saturday, August 3 at 11 AM, 2 PM, and 5 PM; and Sunday August 4 at 1 PM and 4 PM

Tickets go on sale for all performances Wednesday, November 8 at 10 AM PST online at scfta.org, in person at Segerstrom Center for the Arts Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626, or by calling (714) 556 – 2787. Orders for groups of twenty (20) or more may be placed by calling (714) 755-0236.

Fans of all ages will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli as they've never seen them before, as the Heelers embark on their very first live theater show in the U.S. featuring puppetry, live actors, and iconic sets. Based on an original new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show also contains new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

“After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences,” said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. “We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America.”

Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co. The stage show enjoyed much success in the home market of Australia, where it premiered in Bluey's hometown Brisbane and went on to perform 447 times across 65 venues, including the Sydney Opera House.

Bluey's Big Play previously sold out Segerstrom Hall in February 2023. Audiences are advised to purchase their tickets early so they don't miss out on an opportunity to experience the fun!

The series follows Bluey, a six-year-old Blue Heeler dog who loves to play and turn everyday family life into extraordinary adventures that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family, friends and community into her world of fun. Bluey has won the hearts of kids and parents around the world since it first launched in Australia in October 2018, and has quickly become a global hit.

In Australia, Bluey is the number one kids show on broadcast television and is the most-watched series ever on ABC iview. In June 2019, BBC Studios struck a global broadcast deal with Disney to premiere Bluey in all territories outside Australia, New Zealand and Greater China; it now screens in over 60 countries. In the US on Disney Junior, since March 2021, the show has been the #1 most watched TV series with kids 2-6. In the UK, Bluey was the most watched show on CBeebies in January 2022 and is also available on Disney+.

Bluey has also won multiple awards, such as the International Emmy Kids Award in the prestigious Preschool Category in 2020 and has picked up the AACTA Award for Best Children's Program for three years running (2019-21). Bluey recently won four Kidscreen Awards in February 2021.

Bluey is produced by multi-Emmy award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC Kids Australia, co- commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios, and distributed internationally by BBC Studios outside of Australia.

After watching Bluey and Bingo pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to engage their Dad, take your family to meet the stars of the show! Bluey and his dad, Bandit, will be available to meet their biggest fans and hear your favorite part of this all-new stage experience. VIP meet & greet tickets only valid with purchase of performance tickets. VIP tickets must be used during the meet & greet session directly following your ticketed performance.

The VIP Package includes:

Exclusive Bluey VIP lanyard

Exclusive Bluey VIP gift

An exclusive photo opportunity per group with a Bluey Costume Character

Each guest attending the meet and greet must have their own performance and meet and greet tickets.

Ticket buyers are reminded that scfta.org and the box office at Segerstrom Center for the Arts are the only official ticket outlets for all performances at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Segerstrom Center for the Arts is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance. Additionally, third-party ticket brokers often impose substantial fees and markups well beyond the face value of tickets.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is an innovative, nonprofit arts organization committed to supporting artistic excellence, creating impactful educational programs, and dedicated to engaging a culturally connected, inclusive, and vital Orange County community for all, through the power of live performance. As the leading cultural arts hub, the Center presents a variety of programming with performances by international dance companies, Broadway national tours, jazz and cabaret musicians, chamber orchestras and ensembles, comedy, and speaker series. Through the Education and Community Engagement departments, the Center also delivers family-friendly programming and performances on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza; these events include outdoor movie screenings, concerts, dance classes, diverse festivals, and more. With six venues on a beautiful multi-disciplinary campus, Segerstrom Center for the Arts proudly serves as the artistic home to three of the region's major performing arts organizations: Pacific Symphony, Philharmonic Society of Orange County, and Pacific Chorale as well as two independently acclaimed organizations: Tony Award-winning South Coast Repertory and the Orange County Museum of Art. Segerstrom Center is also home to the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School and Studio D, Arts School for All Abilities.

