The Rose Outdoors Concert Series Brings Live Entertainment Back To Orange County

The Rose Outdoors Concert Series is a one-hour musical event featuring talented artists performing musical highlights from various Broadway musicals.

Presented outdoors and in compliance with health and safety guidelines put forth by the County of Orange, The Rose Outdoors Concert Series is bringing live entertainment back to Orange County! Due to social distancing guidelines, capacity for this outdoor concert is limited, and advanced ticket purchase required.

THE ROSE OUTDOORS CONCERT SERIES SCHEDULE

Musical Highlights from HELLO, DOLLY!

Saturday FEBRUARY 13 at 7:00 P.M

Sunday FEBRUARY 14 at 7:00 P.M

Musical Highlights from SWEENEY TODD

Friday FEBRUARY 19 at 7:00 P.M

Saturday FEBRUARY 20 at 7:00 P.M

Musical Highlights from CINDERELLA

Friday FEBRUARY 26 at 7:00 P.M

Saturday FEBRUARY 27 at 7:00 P.M

Musical Highlights from THE MUSIC MAN

Friday MARCH 26 at 7:00 P.M

Saturday MARCH 27 at 7:00 P.M

Tickets are on sale now and start at $17.00. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.rosecentertheater.com/tickets. More information at www.rosecentertheater.com.