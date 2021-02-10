The Huntington Beach Academy Presents FAILURE: A LOVE STORY Radio Play

The Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts (HB APA) will present three virtual performances of the radio play FAILURE: A LOVE STORY on February 19 and 20, 2021.

The APA Acting department will present three playful performances of FAILURE: A LOVE STORY in family-friendly radio-play format. The story will follow three sisters - Nelly, Jenny June, and Gerty - as they live out their lives above the family clock repair shop in 1928 Chicago. APA's high-school-level actors will charm at-home audiences with a radio rendition of their annual winter play.

By the end of 1928, all three Fail sisters will be dead: expiring in reverse order, youngest to oldest, from blunt object to the head, disappearance, and finally consumption. Tuneful songs and a whimsical chorus follow the story of these sisters as they live out their lives above the family clock repair shop near the Chicago River, before their time unexpectedly runs out. "Failure: A Love Story" is a magical, musical fable where, in the end, the power of love is far greater than any individual's successes or failures.

Friday and Saturday evening performances will begin at 7:00 p.m., with a Saturday matinee at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available online at hbapa.org/see, and are $20 per household.