TOAST TO THE CASA Gala Raises Over $250k for Culture and Arts Programming

On Saturday September 17, Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens hosted its twentieth annual "Toast to the Casa" fundraising gala, marking the biggest fundraiser for the nonprofit to date. Nearly 500 attendees helped exceed the nonprofit's goal in raising over $250 thousand, including a record-breaking cash sponsorship of $115,000.

"Toast to the Casa" is the organization's preeminent fundraiser gala that provides major support for all of the institution's cultural and educational programs throughout the season, as well as preservation of the center's grounds. Casa Romantica sees over 40,000 individuals each year and recently celebrated the 95th anniversary of the historic San Clemente estate.

"We are deeply grateful for everyone in the community who helped us raise $260,000 for Casa Romantica's artistic programs and historic preservation projects in the year ahead," shared Casa Romantica Executive Director Amy Behrens. "When I was young, I realized that exposure to art and to history is a universal key, unlocking collaborative dialogue and empathy. I felt that if I could inspire more people to incorporate arts and culture into their internal activity calendar, I would be making a positive contribution to society. Leadership at Casa Romantica has enabled me and my incredible team to bring our community beauty and joy."

Funds were raised through both a silent and live auction, donations, and ticket proceeds. Guests of the glamorous gala, themed "La Belle Epoque," experienced the historic Casa Romantica estate transformed into Paris of the 19th century, enjoyed culinary bites and brews provided by local vendors, exhibition experiences, live entertainment, and more. Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett was also in attendance to present a special commendation to recognize 20 years of "Toast to the Casa" and Casa Romantica as a cultural center.

From free family activities, art exhibitions, live music, coffee concerts, dance classes, art workshops, and more, there is something for everyone to enjoy at Casa Romantica. For a complete list of Casa Romantica's events, more information, or to purchase tickets, visit CasaRomantica.org and follow on social media at @CasaRomanticaSC.