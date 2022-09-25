Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TOAST TO THE CASA Gala Raises Over $250k for Culture and Arts Programming

The gala took place on Saturday, September 17.

Register for Costa Mesa News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 25, 2022  
TOAST TO THE CASA Gala Raises Over $250k for Culture and Arts Programming

On Saturday September 17, Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens hosted its twentieth annual "Toast to the Casa" fundraising gala, marking the biggest fundraiser for the nonprofit to date. Nearly 500 attendees helped exceed the nonprofit's goal in raising over $250 thousand, including a record-breaking cash sponsorship of $115,000.

"Toast to the Casa" is the organization's preeminent fundraiser gala that provides major support for all of the institution's cultural and educational programs throughout the season, as well as preservation of the center's grounds. Casa Romantica sees over 40,000 individuals each year and recently celebrated the 95th anniversary of the historic San Clemente estate.

"We are deeply grateful for everyone in the community who helped us raise $260,000 for Casa Romantica's artistic programs and historic preservation projects in the year ahead," shared Casa Romantica Executive Director Amy Behrens. "When I was young, I realized that exposure to art and to history is a universal key, unlocking collaborative dialogue and empathy. I felt that if I could inspire more people to incorporate arts and culture into their internal activity calendar, I would be making a positive contribution to society. Leadership at Casa Romantica has enabled me and my incredible team to bring our community beauty and joy."

Funds were raised through both a silent and live auction, donations, and ticket proceeds. Guests of the glamorous gala, themed "La Belle Epoque," experienced the historic Casa Romantica estate transformed into Paris of the 19th century, enjoyed culinary bites and brews provided by local vendors, exhibition experiences, live entertainment, and more. Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett was also in attendance to present a special commendation to recognize 20 years of "Toast to the Casa" and Casa Romantica as a cultural center.

From free family activities, art exhibitions, live music, coffee concerts, dance classes, art workshops, and more, there is something for everyone to enjoy at Casa Romantica. For a complete list of Casa Romantica's events, more information, or to purchase tickets, visit CasaRomantica.org and follow on social media at @CasaRomanticaSC.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at KIM'S CONVENIENCE at Laguna PlayhousePhotos: First Look at KIM'S CONVENIENCE at Laguna Playhouse
September 24, 2022

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE has released production photos from the California premiere of the hilarious KIM’S CONVENIENCE, written by Ins Choi and directed by Jon Lawrence Rivera. KIM’S CONVENIENCE begins previews on Wednesday, September 21; will open on Sunday, September 25 at 5:30pm and perform through Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Laguna Playhouse.
CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to Pentatonix at the Hollywood Bowl!CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to Pentatonix at the Hollywood Bowl!
September 23, 2022

The pitch-perfect Grammy-winning vocal quintet Pentatonix returns to the Hollywood Bowl on September 29! Using nothing more than their voices, the group performs brilliant a cappella arrangements of hits from the worlds of country, hip-hop, pop, and more, as well as their own original songs. You’ve never heard the human voice like this. Tickets on sale now!
The Realm Company Founded By Chasen Greenwood Performs In Costa Mesa This WeekendThe Realm Company Founded By Chasen Greenwood Performs In Costa Mesa This Weekend
September 22, 2022

Santa Monica (September 20, 2022) - The Realm Company founded by bicoastal dancer, choreographer, singer and actor Chasen Greenwood will be performing in the So Cal Ballet Scene this upcoming Saturday, September 24, at the Robert Moore Theater on Arlington Drive in COSTA MESA. Tickets are $25-35.
OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023
September 20, 2022

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original documentary series “Our Planet” has been transformed into OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT, a 60-city U.S. tour launching February 13, 2023 presented by GEALive, Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
Christina Ham's NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN Opens South Coast Repertory's 2022-23 SeasonChristina Ham's NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN Opens South Coast Repertory's 2022-23 Season
September 20, 2022

She was known as one of the 20th century's most powerful and impactful voices, not only as a singer, but also as a voice for the silent. South Coast Repertory (Artistic Director David Ivers and Managing Director Paula Tomei) opens the 2022-23 season with Nina Simone: Four Women by Christina Ham Oct. 2-23 on the Julianne Argyros Stage.