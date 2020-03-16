TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, FROZEN and More Announced in Segerstrom Center for the Arts 2020-2021 Broadway Series

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced their 2020-2021 Season of Broadway's biggest hits that includes six critically acclaimed, award winning productions coming to the Center for the first time, and two returning in spectacular new productions. The Broadway Series includes Center premieres of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, The Cher Show, Frozen, Pretty Woman: The Musical and To Kill A Mockingbird. The classic masterpiece My Fair Lady is back in Lincoln Center Theater's glorious new production. The Curtain Call Series includes two returning favorites, Come From Away and a new production of Jesus Christ Superstar, plus a show audiences will love to love, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

All performances will be in Segerstrom Hall. Free, fun and informative pre-show and intermission activities will heighten everyone's theater-going experience. Free Talk Backs in Segerstrom Hall with cast members from each show will be held following every Thursday evening performance. One Saturday matinee performance of each show will be Open Captioned, Audio Described and ASL interpreted.

Subscription renewals and new subscriptions are available now. Tickets for individual performances will go on sale at a later date. Visit the Center's website, www.SCFTA.org for more information about both the current 2019 - 2020 Season and the 2020 - 2021 Season. For inquiries about group ticket discounts for as few as 10 people, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.

2020 - 2021 BROADWAY SERIES

AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS | CENTER PREMIERE

November 17 - 29, 2020

Segerstrom Hall

Twelve-time Tony Award® nominee and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, AIN'T TOO PROUD is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal, as the group's personal and political conflicts threaten to tear them apart during America's decade of civil unrest. Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," the unforgettable untold story of this legendary quintet takes you behind the music like never before."

MY FAIR LADY | NEW PRODUCTION

February 16 - 28, 202

Segerstrom Hall

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific comes "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time" (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY. Director Bartlett Sher's glowing production is "thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was" (New York Times). "Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be" (NY1). Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live," MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

THE CHER SHOW | CENTER PREMIERE

April 13 - 25, 2021

Segerstrom Hall

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture, breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon. This hit Broadway musical features a book by Tony Award winner Rick Elice, direction by Tony Award nominee Jason Moore and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli. Rolling Stone raves, "THE CHER SHOW is an explosion of fabulous excess," and The New York Times calls it a "a blindingly sparkly celebration of Cher's life."

THE TONY AWARD®-WINNING MUSICAL! HER LIFE. HER STORY. HER LEGEND.

FROZEN | CENTER PREMIERE

May 12 - 29, 2021

Segerstrom Hall

Critics are calling Frozen, "A can't miss Broadway event" (NBC), and now it's joining Disney's smash hit musicals THE LION KING and ALADDIN on tour across North America! Frozen is an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning creative team, led by Academy Award® winners Jennifer Lee, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and Tony Award®-winning director Michael Grandage. It features the songs you know and love from the original film plus an expanded score with a dozen new musical numbers. Frozen is an unforgettable, magical adventure, which Newsday calls, "A serious megahit with amazing special effects, eye-popping costumes, and incredible performances." It's a theatrical experience like no other, so let yourself go.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL | CENTER PREMIERE

July 13 - 25, 2021

Segerstrom Hall

After an incredible record-breaking run on Broadway, Audience Choice Award winner PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is now on tour. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood and Broadway. Featuring direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Hairspray), an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven") and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. Atlantic Records' PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSPs.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD | CENTER PREMIERE

August 10 - 22, 2021

Segerstrom Hall

All rise for Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic's Pick TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is "the most successful American play in Broadway history. It has not played to a single empty seat" (60 Minutes). Rolling Stone gives it five stars, calling it "an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic," and New York Magazine calls it "a real phenomenon. Majestic, incandescent, it's filled with breath and nuance and soul." With direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - "the greatest novel of all time" (Chicago Tribune) - has quickly become "one of the greatest plays in history" (NPR).

2020 - 2021 CURTAIN CALL SERIES

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical • Come From Away • Jesus Christ Superstar

SEASON TICKET PRICES FOR THE CURTAIN CALL SERIES START AT $65

SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL | CENTER PREMIERE

January 12 - 17, 2021

Segerstrom Hall

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL features more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation. "SUMMER's dance-o-licious high-energy hits are AS IRRESISTIABLE AS EVER. The show instantly draws you in for a warm embrace of nostalgia" (The Daily News).

COME FROM AWAY

January 26 - 31, 2021

Segerstrom Hall

Broadway's COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America! This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein and helmed by this year's Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR | NEW PRODUCTION

March 23 - 28, 2021

Segerstrom Hall

In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR comes to North America in a new, mesmerizing production. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and award winning choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes "I Don't Know How to Love Him," "Gethsemane" and "Superstar."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You