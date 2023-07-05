THE WIZARD OF OZ Comes to Musical Theatre West This Month

Performances run July 7 - July 23, 2023.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

Join Dorothy, The Tinman, The Cowardly Lion, and The Scarecrow as they find courage, heart, and magic on the way to the Emerald City! Long Beach’s premier musical theater company, Musical Theatre West (MTW), will debut its production of The Wizard of Oz for select dates this July.

The classic musical fantasy will have audiences enchanted as Broadway-caliber performers, special effects, and dazzling choreography bring the beloved story to life. MTW’s production of The Wizard of Oz will run on select dates, July 7 - July 23, 2023 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the CSU Long Beach campus. Tickets are available starting at $20 on musical.org.

Explore the true meaning of home with Musical Theatre West’s 2023 summer production. Based on the iconic 1939 movie starring Judy Garland, The Wizard of Oz is a must-see show for Southern California families. Classic songs such as “Over the Rainbow” and "We're Off To See The Wizard" fill this outstanding score from the MGM film and will delight audiences of all ages. Ticket holders can expect to be spell-bounded by special effects, an adorable dog playing Toto, a youth ensemble, a live orchestra, choreography from accomplished choreographer Jimmy Locust, and much more. Experience the Broadway-caliber performance during one of the thirteen magic-filled performances throughout July, including a preview show on July 7, the official Ozian-inspired opening night on July 8, and a special ASL-interpreted performance on July 14. For more information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at Click Here




