THE 1940'S RADIO HOUR to be Presented at The Rose Center Theater

Coming Orange County's Premier Civic Performing Arts Center this holiday season, The 1940's Radio Hour is set to play at the Rose Center Theater December 3-5 and 17-19, 2021.

Set against the backdrop of World War II, The 1940's Radio Hour is a musical written by Walton Jones that follows a group of Radio Artists at Christmas as they attempt to make it big on the "Mutual Manhattan Variety Cavalcade."

Follow along as harried producer/announcer Clifton Feddington marshals the cast, which is led by crooner Johnny Cantone, a Sinatra clone who dates veteran Diva Ann Collier. Johnny also flirts with bobbysoxer Connie Miller - much to the displeasure of Connie's preppy boyfriend, B.J. Gibson. Ginger Brooks is a waitress-turned singer who looks like Betty Grable and talks like Gracie Allen. Comic Neal Tilden drives a cab and dreams of taking Johnny's role as featured vocalist, while trumpet player Biff Baker prepares to report for Army duty as soon as the broadcast ends. Add in would-be singer Winnie Ferguson, pompous stage manager Lou Cohn and crotchety doorman Pops Bailey, and you have a heartwarming holiday show for the entire family. Featuring Standards such as "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas", "Our Love Is Here To Stay", "How about You". "That Old Black Magic" plus many more!!

Presented indoors at Orange County's Premier Civic Performing Arts Center, the Rose Center Theater, this Event will be in accordance with health and safety guidelines put forth by the County of Orange. Due to social distancing guidelines, capacity for this Event will be limited, and advanced ticket purchase required.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Rose Center Theater proudly presents

1940'S RADIO HOUR

Location:

Rose Center Theater

14140 All American Way

Westminster, Ca 92683

Performances:

Friday December 3, 2021 at 7:30 PM

Saturday December 4, 2021 at 7:30 PM

Sunday December 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM

Friday December 17, 2021 at 7:30 PM

Saturday December 18, 2021 at 7:30 PM

Sunday December 9, 2021 at 2:00 PM

Tickets:

$17 - $25

Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.rosecentertheater.com/tickets. More information at www.rosecentertheater.com.