Step In Time! Introducing The Merry Cast Of Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's MARY POPPINS At Orange County's Rose Center Theater

The Magic of Mary Poppins Returns to Delight this Festive Season

There's a special kind of enchantment that blankets the air during the holiday season, and this year, it comes adorned with a touch of Mary Poppins magic at the Rose Center Theater. The timeless tale of the charming and enigmatic nanny, Mary Poppins, is set to grace the stage in a spectacular rendition that will transport you to a world where anything seems possible.

Based on the classic stories of P.L. Travers and the beloved Disney film, Mary Poppins tells the story of the Banks family. The practically perfect nanny, Mary Poppins, descends on their doorstep and, with a sprinkling of magic and her no-nonsense attitude, leads the family on extraordinary adventures, teaching them the true meaning of family and joy along the way.

Now, let's talk about the heart and soul of this magical production: the cast. If talent were measured in spoonfuls of sugar, this cast would overflow with sweetness.

Rose Center Theater cast of Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins

Leading this practically perfect cast is April Malina, who embodies the iconic role of Mary Poppins, weaving her spell with grace and charm. Alongside her, Brennan Eckberg as Bert brings a delightful charisma that's sure to captivate. Chris and Kristin Caputo shine as George and Winifred Banks, while the trio of Waverly Craver, Natalie Sand, and Bellami Smith portray the mischievous yet lovable Jane Banks. Michael Banks is portrayed by the trio of Brady Barrett, Charlie Firlik, and Ethan Horner, bringing their youthful energy to the stage.

Adding flair to the production is the supporting cast featuring Lauren Belt as Mrs. Corry, Judy Ann Davila as Mrs. Brill, and Alana Ruhe as the Bird Woman add depth and color to the storytelling. Erik Duane as the Bank Chairman, Ray Tezanos as Robertson Ay, and Taven Blanke as Neleus infuse their characters with flair and personality. Sarah Meals, and Rachel Girardet as Miss Andrew and Miss Lark, respectively, add their unique charm, while the likes of Matthew Candela as the Policeman, David Hubbard as Admiral Boom, and Linsey Schreck as Katie Nana enhance the vibrant world of the musical.

The dazzling ensemble, including Sofia Aniceto, Laurel Brookhyser, Megan Reese Crane, Bailey Curtis, Erica Duane, Colin Eaton, Randall Goddard, Scott Juhl, Landon Mariano, and Ava Melgoza, contribute to the richness of the musical with their collective talent. The Youth Ensemble, featuring Sierra Chavez, Niles Gray, Payton Mariano, Analeigh Singhi, and Cameron Wynn, bring youthful exuberance and skill to the stage.

The cast of Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins at the Rose Center Theater promises a night of wonder, music, and a touch of magic that'll leave you tapping your feet and humming the tunes long after the curtains close. With the theater abuzz in rehearsals and the air humming with excitement, it's clear that the revival of Mary Poppins at the Rose Center Theater is not just a play, it's an experience. As the audience, you're invited to join this merry band of performers and venture into the whimsical world of Mary Poppins. Let the joy, the magic, and the music of this timeless tale resonate with you this holiday season.

Get your tickets, gather your loved ones, and let's step in time with Mary Poppins this holiday season. It's a jolly holiday indeed, and you won't want to miss a moment of this enchanting performance. So, mark your calendars, grab your umbrella, and prepare for an unforgettable journey with Mary Poppins at the Rose Center Theater!

MARY POPPINS at the Rose Center Theater

December 1-3 and 14-17, 2023

2:00 PM Matinee Performances: December 3 and 17

7:30 PM Evening Performances: December 1, 2, 14, 15, and 16

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets

The Rose Center Theater offers discounted rates for groups of 14+ and for our military & first responder patrons. For more information about our theater events or the venue in Orange County, contact our box office at RoseCTBoxOffice@gmail.com or leave a message at 714-793-1150 ext. 1.