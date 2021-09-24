Spend October With Segerstrom Center For The Arts On The Plaza

October is almost here, and Segerstrom Center for the Arts is elated to share a full line-up of events on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza all throughout the month. Since opening in October 2017, Segerstrom Center has welcomed over 100,000 visitors to Argyros Plaza at nearly 350 free and low-cost events. In celebration of Argyros Plaza's fourth anniversary this month, we're packing October with fan favorites for all, from movie night to silent disco! The month of fun begins with Rock, Paper, Scissors: 80's edition on Sunday, October 3rd.

We're bringing back everything 80s at Rock, Paper, Scissors with a celebration of rad art and live music! Get your crafting on with decade-themed art making activities while enjoying a throwback concert packed with hits by decade icons from Journey to Bon Jovi. Local band Knyght Ryder will have you singing along to your favorite 80s jams all afternoon! To keep you safe, tickets will be in pod seating. Next up, get ready for a Halloween Movie Night dedicated to a spooky cult classic, beginning with an unmissable live drag performance from Miss Clair Voyance and her fellow queens.

Before the film, join Miss Clair Voyance and her sinister sisters Leeko Rae, April Showers, and Dannica Diamante as they transform the Argyros Plaza into their very own Hallo-Queen stage and bring to life everyone's favorite Halloween icons on Friday, October 15th. Fall for All returns on October 16th; come out and enjoy a fall celebration of different autumn cultural traditions from around the world from Dia de los Muertos to Diwali. This fun-filled annual event will feature engaging live music and dance performances from local community groups and festive activities for the whole family. The inclusive programming continues on Saturday, October 23rd, as the Center invites everybody to join our All Abilities Celebration.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts and VSA Orange County are proud to present the third annual All Abilities Celebration where performances and local community partners will highlight opportunities for individuals with disabilities. At the Center, we celebrate the unique attributes, characteristics, abilities, and perspectives of each member of our community. This event is presented in partnership with VSA Orange County whose mission is to provide arts, education, and cultural opportunities by, with, and for people with disabilities, making the arts accessible to people of all abilities.

To wrap up the month on Saturday, October 30th, the ever-popular Silent Disco returns: Halloween edition! Grab your favorite costume or most ghoulish glow in the dark gear and meet us on the plaza for a night of good times and great tunes spun by the Silent DJs. Whether you love Halloween classics or EDM, our DJs have something for everyone--pick a channel or enjoy all three on the light-up headphones we'll have waiting for you on the dance floor! As the seasons change, we hope you celebrate the arts with us on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is committed to supporting artistic excellence, offering unsurpassed experiences and to engaging the entire community in new and exciting ways through the unique power of live performance and a diverse array of inspiring arts-based education and community engagement programs.

Previously called the Orange County Performing Arts Center, Segerstrom Center is Orange County's largest non-profit arts organization. The Center presents a broad range of programming for audiences of all ages, including international ballet and dance, national tours of top Broadway shows, jazz and cabaret, contemporary artists, classical music performed by renowned chamber orchestras and ensembles, family-friendly programming and free performances on the Center's Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, including free movie screenings, live performances, special holiday events and festivals to celebrate the rich cultural diversity of the county.

Segerstrom Center is a leader among the nation's performing arts centers for providing education programs designed to inspire young people through the arts. These reach hundreds of thousands of students each year in five Southern California counties. Community engagement programs developed through the Center for Dance and Innovation and Center Without Boundaries also connect the Center more comprehensively with Orange County's many diverse communities. The CDI supports flagship artistic programming and a wide range of projects that celebrate innovation, nurture creativity and engage audiences of the future. It is home to the American Ballet William J. Gillespie School and the School of Dance and Music for Children with Disabilities. The Center Without Boundaries develops partnerships with non-arts organizations to help them in their own efforts to respond to the ever-changing needs of the community.