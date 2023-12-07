South Coast Repertory Announces 2024 Outside SCR Production: THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON

Embark on a grand adventure next summer with South Coast Repertory (Artistic Director David Ivers and Managing Director Paula Tomei) and its popular Outside SCR offering at Mission San Juan Capistrano with the epic tale of The Old Man and The Old Moon, book, music and lyrics by Pigpen Theatre Co. The fourth summer of theatre under the stars at the historic Mission runs July 20-Aug. 11, 2024.

The Old Man and the Old Moon replaces the previously announced Little Shop of Horrors. SCR Associate Artistic Director Kim Martin-Cotten will direct.

“Audiences are in for a terrific adventure in the best traditions of a transformational experience this summer. It's amazing to think Outside SCR is moving into its fourth season in partnership with Mission San Juan Capistrano,” Ivers said. “The Old Man and the Old Moon is a beautiful, family-friendly, music-filled journey offering the finest of what has become so special about a night of theatre under the stars. I'm thrilled Associate Artistic Director Kim Martin-Cotten is making her SCR directorial debut and I am confident her artistry will elevate the experience into an unforgettable gathering.”

Mechelle Lawrence-Adams, the Executive Director of Mission San Juan Capistrano, said “Patrons of SCR will be enthralled with the Mission San Juan Capistrano's unique setting and members of the Mission will be captivated by South Coast Repertory's incredible theatrical production of The Old Man and the Old Moon. Together, we will marry our best assets to create magical evenings under the stars. We can't wait to welcome theatregoers who are discovering our partnership for the first time and those returning from the past three summers.”

The Old Man and The Old Moon takes audiences on an epic adventure across land, sea and sky—all in the name of love. Indie-folk music and ingenious staging transform this tall tale into a thrilling theatrical event like no other. The Old Man who keeps the moon filled with light wakes up one morning to find his wife has gone, lured away by a mysterious melody. In his quest to find her, he encounters colorful characters, gets caught in an apocalyptic storm and is swallowed by a giant fish. Can he find her before the moon runs out of light and the world plunges into darkness? The Old Man and the Old Moon is recommended for ages 7 to 97.

“The Old Man and the Old Moon is a magical adventure told by a shapeshifting indie-folk band that sails us across the sea, flies us into the stars and dives us into the belly of a giant fish—all in the pursuit of love,” Martin-Cotten said. “I am delighted we will be sharing this transformational tale in the gorgeous Mission setting for audiences of all ages.”

Martin-Cotten joined SCR in 2021 as Associate Artistic Director and is the Co-Director of the Pacific Playwrights Festival. A producer, director, actor and educator who held the positions of Artistic Producer and Associate Director of New Works for Kansas City Repertory Theatre before coming to SCR, Martin-Cotten has directed The Moors, an eight-person Twelfth Night and a solo adaptation of Othello for Kansas City Repertory Theatre's young company. Her other directing projects include The Dumbwaiter, Cabaret, Death of A Salesman, Proof and The Taming of the Shrew, among others. Martin-Cotten also served as Project Assistant to Anna Deavere Smith on her initial production of House Arrest First Edition at Arena Stage.

The cast and the creative team will be announced at a future time.

Ticket prices range from $35-$60, with special pricing for those age 25 and under. Single tickets are on sale now, either online at Click Here or by phone at (714) 708-5555.

The Old Man and The Old Moon

Book, Music and Lyrics by Pigpen Theatre Co.

Directed by Kim Martin-Cotten

Running July 20-Aug. 11, 2024 at Mission San Juan Capistrano. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m.