South Coast Rep Cancels Remaining Performances of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

South Coast Repertory Theatre has announced that all remaining performances of its production of A Christmas Carol have been canceled. Read their full statement here:

From the first "Bah humbug" to the final "Wassail," this timeless classic is sure to rekindle your holiday spirit. Join all your favorite Dickens characters-Tiny Tim and the Cratchit family, the Fezziwigs, the Ghosts of Christmas past, present and yet-to-come, and of course, everyone's favorite curmudgeon, Ebenezer Scrooge, portrayed by SCR Founding Member Richard Doyle.