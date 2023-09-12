Segerstrom Center for the Arts is Celebrating 10 Years of its Disney Musicals in Schools Program

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced the 10th anniversary of the Disney Musicals in Schools program in partnership with Disney Theatrical Group. This milestone celebrates a decade of empowering schools throughout Orange County with the knowledge and expertise to create and sustain their own on-site musical theater programs. Through the program, schools not only gain invaluable insights into producing performances but also cultivate a critical awareness and appreciation for the arts within the educational environment.

Disney Musicals in Schools has played a vital role in nurturing the artistic talents of students, unlocking their potential, and promoting teamwork and communication skills. Through the medium of musical theater, students have discovered new dimensions of self-expression and self-confidence, contributing to their personal growth and academic achievements.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ Vice President of Education Talena Mara shares that “The 10th Anniversary of Disney Musicals in Schools is an inspiring testament to the enduring power of the arts in education and how important it is for each student to have regular access to the arts. We have witnessed enormous transformations in the lives of a huge number of students who have participated in this program. This momentous occasion commemorates not only a decade of remarkable success but also the unwavering commitment of the Disney Theatrical Group, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, educators, parents, and community partners who have wholeheartedly supported the program’s growth and development. As we look back on the achievements over the past ten years, we also look forward with excitement to the future of Disney Musicals in Schools, continuing to inspire young hearts and minds, and fostering a lifelong love for the performing arts.”

Segerstrom Center is thrilled that the majority of Orange County schools served by this program since 2014 are continuing the tradition of musical theater on their campus These include: Arbolita Elementary (La Habra), Riverdale Elementary (Garden Grove), Santiago Elementary (Santa Ana), Agnes Ware Stanley Elementary (Garden Grove), Ethan B. Allen Elementary (Fountain Valley), Westmont Elementary (Westminster), Adelaide Price Elementary (Anaheim), Eisenhower Elementary (Garden Grove), Rea Elementary (Costa Mesa), Hill Elementary (Garden Grove), James Madison Elementary (Santa Ana), Sequuoia Academy Elementary (Westminster), Newhope Elementary (Garden Grove), Sycamore Elementary (Orange), Las Lomas Elementary (La Habra), Vessels Elementary (Cypress), Garfield Elementary (Santa Ana), Arthur F. Corey Elementary (Buena Park), Webber Elementary (Westminster), Adams Elementary (Santa Ana), Helen Estock Elementary (Tustin), Benjamin Franklin Elementary (Santa Ana), Martin Luther King Elementary (Santa Ana), Oak View Elementary (Huntington Beach), and Alexander J. Stoddard Elementary (Anaheim).

Our Disney Musicals in Schools 23-24 season began on Thursday, September 7th with an orientation including an introductory hands-on theater making experience with teaching artists, a reveal of the school’s selected shows, and a review of the excitement that is to come throughout their journey. They will then begin their residencies in October, concluding with the Student Share Celebration on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

This year’s selected schools include Commonwealth Elementary (Fullerton), Guin Foss Elementary (Tustin), Heroes Elementary (Santa Ana), Killybrooke Elementary (Costa Mesa), and Linda Vista Magnet (Mission Viejo).

For more information on Disney Musicals in Schools at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, visit

https://www.scfta.org/disney-musicals-in-schools