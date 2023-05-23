Segerstrom Center for the Arts Reveals Dance, Headliner and In Conversation Series for the 2023-2024 Season

Segerstrom Center for the Arts willpresent an exceptional lineup of breathtaking dance performances, captivating headliner shows, and engaging in conversation series that will leave audiences inspired and mesmerized. Back by popular demand, these series genres will be available on a season ticket basis. With both returning and new performances, these upcoming engagements are poised to deliver an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.

The Dance series kicks off with Complexions Contemporary Ballet, known for their groundbreaking choreography, pushing the boundaries of traditional dance forms and creating a mesmerizing experience for all. Turn It Out with Tiler Peck will present who Vanity Fair calls “The most magical dancer of our time”. The principal dancer with New York City Ballet will dazzle audiences with her dynamic artistry and impeccable technique that has garnered her international acclaim. American Ballet Theatre will present the beloved holiday classic The Nutcracker with their enchanting production that transport viewers to a world of magic and wonder through its exquisite choreography, lavish sets, and Tchaikovsky's timeless score. Alonzo King LINES Ballet returns with their renowned company that is sure captivate audiences, taking them on a profound and transformative journey. Led by artistic director Jean-Christophe Maillot, Les Ballets de Monte Carlo’s Coppél-i.A will present this romantic piece with their unique blend of classical and contemporary ballet. American Ballet Theatre's Mixed Repertory will feature an eclectic program highlighting the company's extraordinary versatility and artistry. This showcase is a testament to the immense talent and creativity of American Ballet Theatre's dancers and choreographers.

Additionally, Segerstrom Center is proud to present a fun lineup of headliners who will take the stage throughout the season. The 2023-2024 headliner series will commemorate the life and legacy of some of Broadway’s most iconic legends including Judy Garland in Get Happy: Jessica Vosk. Known for her powerful vocals and captivating stage presence, Jessica Vosk will take the stage to honor Garland's timeless repertoire. Join us for a joyous celebration of two musical theater maestros, Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber in A Broadway Birthday! Sondheim, Lloyd Webber and Friends. This star-studded production will showcase a dazzling array of performances, featuring beloved songs from their iconic shows. From "Phantom of the Opera" to "Sweeney Todd," and "Cats" to "Into the Woods," this spectacular event will transport audiences into the heart of Broadway, highlighting the remarkable contributions of these legendary composers and their influential works. From Tony Award-winning songs to cherished classics, and even some of his own remarkable recordings, Mandy Patinkin in Concert: BEING ALIVE promises an intimate and captivating experience, offering a glimpse into the soul of the Broadway icon.

The In Conversation series returns this season, offering a unique opportunity to engage in captivating discussions with esteemed authors, delving into their literary journeys, creative processes, and the power of storytelling. Join Tara Westover, author of the critically acclaimed memoir "Educated," as she shares her inspiring story of self-discovery, the transformative power of education, and the resilience of the human spirit. Known for his masterful storytelling and richly developed characters, Amor Towles will take the audience on a literary journey through his captivating narratives and explore the themes of love, friendship, and the complexities of human relationships. Kristin Hannah, beloved author of compelling novels such as "Firefly Lane" and "The Great Alone," will be welcomed back to her home of Orange County to share her insights into her powerful storytelling and her ability to create immersive and emotionally resonant worlds. Michael Pollan, renowned author of bestsellers like "The Omnivore's Dilemma" and "In Defense of Food," will conclude the series with his fascinating exploration of food, nature, and the human connection to the natural world.

Subscriptions for the Dance, Headliner and In Conversation Series are available now. Tickets for individual performances will go on sale at a later date. Visit the Center’s Website Click Here for more information. For group sales call (714) 755-0236.