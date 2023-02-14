Segerstrom Center for the Arts Announces Family Series For 2022-23 Season

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents a family series of shows as part of their 2022/2023 season programming. The first is Somos Amigos on March 4 and 5. Following will be Ugly Duckling on March 18 and 19. Next is Grimmz Fairy Tales on April 22 and 23. Doctor Kaboom: Look Out! Science is Coming! will close the series on May 6 and 7. Tickets on sale now at scfta.org.

Somos Amigos: Songs on Common Ground

Friendship is at the heart of this joyful new collaboration between Mexican songstress and Latin GRAMMY® nominee Sonia De Los Santos and the GRAMMY® Award-winning Americana folk duo The Okee Dokee Brothers. This bilingual program for kids includes both old and new songs that span the musical traditions of North America and illustrate the collective power of singing together and learning from each other. With an adventurous spirit and a common vision of peace and understanding, Somos Amigos encourages young and old to explore, dance, sing and laugh together, hand-in-hand.

As childhood friends growing up in Denver, Colorado, Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing were always exploring the outdoors. Now, as the musical duo The Okee Dokee Brothers, they have put this passion for the outdoors at the heart of their Americana Folk music.

Sonia De Los Santos was born with a smile on her face in Monterrey, Mexico, and in 2007 started touring the world with GRAMMY® Award-winning group Dan Zanes And Friends. In 2015, she launched her solo career, and has since released three family music albums while touring the United States, singing in Spanish and English. Sonia has been hailed by Billboard as "Best Latin Children's Music" and earned a Latin GRAMMY® Nomination in 2019 for her album ¡Alegría!.

Ugly Duckling

Meet the most unusual duckling the pond has ever seen! Teased and called Ugly by his siblings, a hero goes on an adventure in search of a place to fit in. Tutti Frutti brings to life Hans Christian Andersen's well-known tale with a variety of characters, inventive physicality, and live music and songs that quack and trill. This charming production plays with the importance of identity, self-worth and takes us on a journey to discover inner beauty.

Tutti frutti has been creating imaginative, visual, and meaningful story-based theater for children for over 25 years. They specialize in bringing fantastic, distinctive, and carefully crafted shows to children aged 3+ and their families and teachers across the UK and the world.

Tutti frutti currently perform to around 37,000 children and their families giving over 250 performances per year.

Grimmz Fairy Tales

Jay and Will Grimmz, the hip-hop fable story dance-pop sensation, have come back home to the city where they grew up to give a concert. They're known not just for their sounds, but for their powerful storytelling, an inventive remix of familiar classics. The brothers put a modern spin on valuable life lessons in Snow White and the Seven Shawties, Down with Rapunzel, Hanzel & Gretel: Lost in the Hood, and their featured first Granny-winning song, Break, Cinderella, Break! Pay your bling, hear them sing, and get ready to drop the mic in this unforgettable theatrical experience.

Grimmz Fairy Tales is a co-production from Experiential Theater Company and The Children's Theatre of Charlotte. Experiential Theater Company, previously at the Center with Journey to Oz and Sunjata Kamalenya, is dedicated to creating high, quality, immersive theater experiences for young audiences where everyone in the room is part of the performance. Children's Theatre of Charlotte has grown to become one of the top theatre and education organizations for young people in the United States. Nationally recognized for the breadth and strength of its programs, Children's Theatre of Charlotte provides more than 250,000 experiences for children and families a year.

Doktor Kaboom: Look Out! Science is Coming!

Nothing says science like KABOOM! Doktor Kaboom is an over-the-top German physicist with an unbridled and contagious passion for science. Sporting chrome goggles, orange lab coat, motorcycle boots, and wicked cool hair, Doktor Kaboom travels the world, thrilling adults and children alike with an explosive comedic style that is guaranteed to please. Returning to Segerstrom Center with his original show, the good Doktor will captivate audiences with his hilarious and fun series of increasingly spectacular, and (often)successful, demonstrations of the physical sciences including an homage to Mister Wizard, a tabletop catapult, illusions of the mind, and impressive chemical reactions.

David Epley, Doktor Kaboom creator and performer, is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, and has been fortunate enough to discover two passions in his life. Science, his first, took him to studies at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics. His second, performing, became his career, and for 20 years David has made his living writing, performing, and directing original interactive theatre across the US and Canada. David is thrilled to be able to bring his passions together and honored to share them with you.

All performances include one hour of free, fun activities for families to enjoy together before the show in Samueli lobby. The Center offers these enriching experiences to provide young people and their families with opportunities to play together creatively, explore the themes and content of the performances and connect with other patrons at the Center. Pre-show activities have included puppet making, drum circles, conducting lessons, and even a silent disco!

The performances of Somos Amigos and Ugly Duckling at 10:00 AM are Sensory Friendly/Relaxed (SF/R) performances. To give everyone in our community the opportunity to experience the joy of attending a live performance, the Center presents a series of sensory-friendly/relaxed performances as part of our Family Series. These shows are designed specifically for patrons with sensory sensitivity to enjoy with their families. These performances include pre-visit guides, a reduction of any overwhelming lighting or sound cues, low ambient lighting throughout the performance, and the ability to move around and use electronic devices as needed.

Tickets for all four shows are just $20 and are available at online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa, or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket discounts for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236. All Sunday performances at 1:00 PM are ASL interpreted.