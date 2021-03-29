Segerstrom Center & South Coast Rep Offer Improv Lessons On The Argyros Plaza

So you think you can act? Are you a bit rusty with your communication skills outside of a Zoom meeting? Segerstrom Center for the Arts in association with South Coast Repertory, is introducing a new series: Improv on the Plaza. These improv workshops will help the aspiring actors among us or simply hone lapsed social skills in preparation for your long-awaited re-entry into public situations. They will be taught by Greg Atkins, an SCR Theatre Conservatory teaching artist. Classes will be on Wednesdays April 14, 21 and 28 and May 5 starting at 6:30pm on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza. The price per class is just $10, but space is limited to 19 people in order to maintain safe social distancing.

Improv isn't just for actors: whether you're going on a job interview, speaking in public, meeting new people, or directing a business meeting, improvisation skills are an important part of everyday life. These fast-paced workshops will focus on acting, characterization, creativity, and spontaneity through improvised scenes and theatre games. There will be an emphasis on thinking faster, making stronger choices, and increasing confidence in a FUN and welcoming outdoor environment.

Improv on the Plaza classes are for adult participants (ages 18+) and no prior experience with improv is necessary. Participants are encouraged to bring a folding chair or a cushion.

Greg Atkins

Greg Atkins (Improv Teaching Artist) is an award-winning writer/director of theater and special events. He has worked with for The Walt Disney Company, the Olympics, Blizzard Entertainment, Elton John AIDS Foundation, SenovvA and other major entertainment companies. As an executive coach, he prepares Fortune 500 executives to speak before live audiences and on video. As the president of InterActors, he travels with an international team of improv actors to exotic locals such as Prague, Singapore, Rome, New Delhi and Irvine. The author of the book, "IMPROV! A Handbook for the Actor," He was a creative consultant on the hit ABC primetime show, Whose Line is it Anyway?, and has published multiple plays. His most current play is 9/10th, an evening of 10-minute plays. Atkins began his theatrical career at South Coast Repertory as an actor/writer/director. He is proud to be an SCR Theatre Conservatory teaching artist. He has been teaching at SCR for more than 30 years and is a cherished and popular member of the Conservatory faculty.

Tuesday Night Dance continues on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza dancefloor with Salsa on April 6, 13, 20 and 27, and Bollywood on May 4, 11, 18 and 25. They're ideal during this time of quarantine and stay-at-home because, once you've mastered the steps during the classes at the Center, you can dance and exercise handsfree and safely distanced in anywhere, anytime. Classes are 6:30- 7:30pm, with check-in at 6pm. Spaces are just $10 each, and 28 spaces are available. Immediate sign-ups are encouraged because Tuesday Night Dance sells out quickly.

SALSA - April 6, 13, 20, & 27

Latin dancer/choreographer Lyrik Cruz will inspire experienced and novice Salsa aficionados alike! He was part of the Center's National Dance Day celebration in 2019, conducting his class on stage in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. He's back with a socially distanced series of classes on the Argyros Plaza.

Lyrik Cruz is an acclaimed choreographer and master instructor who has danced in just about every corner of the world. He has served as a guest choreographer to more than 20 dance companies as well as choreographed for shows at Madison Square Garden, Hammerstein Ballroom and major music venues all along the East Coast. Most recently, Cruz garnered nominations for his choreography in the movie SHINE from the Chita Rivera Awards and the World Choreography Awards. Lyrik adds a unique flair and vibrant energy to every project he is involved in and is on a mission to share his passion with the world by bringing his Latin fusion to the forefront of TV and film.

BOLLYWOOD - May 4, 11, 18 & 25

Apra Bhandari, will lead the fun, upbeat Bollywood classes, perfect for all ages. It's energetic and colorful and great exercise.

Bhandari is the director and owner of award winning Adaa Dance, which she founded to share her love for dance, Indian culture and fitness with everyone. She is trained in various styles of dance, including Kathak (an Indian classical dance form). Apra loves to combine the fun beats of Bollywood with energetic movements to create the perfect cardio class that everyone can enjoy. Adaa focuses on staying active and creating a well-balanced lifestyle through yoga, meditation and movement.

Learn more at SCFTA.org.