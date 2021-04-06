Segerstrom Center Offers Virtual Field Trip Performances

Segerstrom Center for the Arts' is offering virtual field trip performances by two popular artists who have been featured in the annual Family Series. Tall Stories Theatre Company's production of The Snail and the Whale and Latin Grammy Award nominee Sonia De Los Santos.

Since students can't come to the Center right now to enjoy these performances in person, they can see these wonderful and completely engaging shows in their classrooms or homeschool groups. These are beautifully filmed live stage performances that are being made available through the Center's education department. Study materials are provided to teachers along with password protected video links.

The cost to access each virtual field trip production is $15 per single homeschool family, $75 per school or homeschool group with less than 100 students and $250 per school or homeschool group with an enrollment of 100 students or more. The cost is per school, not per class. Each school or homeschool group should register only once. All faculty and students at a school or in a group are able to view the performances during the screening window as many times as they wish. For more information or to register, visit the Center's website at www.scfta.org/Engage-and-Learn/On-Stage-at-the-Center/Register-for-a-Virtual-Performance.

Longing to see the world, a tiny sea snail hitches a lift on the tail of a great big gray-blue humpback whale. Together, they go on an amazing journey, brought vividly to life through music, storytelling and lots of laughs. But - when the whale gets beached, how will the snail save him? Join the heartwarming adventure and find out (there's a happy ending!). The Snail and the Wale was inspired by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's best-selling picture book and created for the stage by Olivier Award-nominated Tall Stories Theatre Company. Donaldson and Scheffler also authored The Gruffalo and Room on the Broom, and Emily Brown and The Gruffalo were performed by Tall Stories in the Center's Family Series. Show length: 54 minutes; suggested for classes K - 3.

Sing along with Latin Grammy nominee Sonia De Los Santos as she shares her favorite songs and the stories that inspire her. Sonia has been performing her positive, multicultural, family friendly music since 2007. Her songs are inspired by various Latin American rhythms as well as North American folk traditions. They reflect her personal experiences growing up in Mexico, while learning about other cultures and, in the process, becoming closer to her own heritage. Singing in Spanish and English, Sonia's messages of joyful community, music-making and cultural bridge-building inspire and excite students and teachers - everyone - of all backgrounds. Show length: 30 minutes; suggested for classes K - 4.

Screening window: April 19 - 30, 2021

Recommended for grades K - 3



Screening window: May 3 - 14, 2021

Recommended for grades K - 4



Tickets: $15 Single Homeschool Family

$75 School or Homeschool group with enrollment less than 100

$250 School or Homeschool group with enrollment of 100 or more

Information - SCFTA.org

Phone - (714) 556-2787

Open 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. daily

Learn more at SCFTA.org.