Segerstrom Center For The Arts Presents National Dance Day!

Get ready to move, groove, and celebrate the power of dance as Segerstrom Center for the Arts proudly announces its sixth annual National Dance Day on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza. The Center is proud to be the official West Coast host of this exciting celebration of community and dance co-presented by American Dance Movement. This year's festivities promise to take the daytime dance party to new heights, with music pumping and an electrifying atmosphere that will make you want to dance your heart out!

National Dance Day is a momentous celebration that brings together communities from coast to coast to honor the art of dance and its significant impact on people's lives. At Segerstrom Center, will be a part of this exciting event, embracing the joy and passion that dance brings to people of all ages and backgrounds.

National Dance Day is recognized by Congress for its emphasis on movement as both a valuable form of exercise and a powerful means of artistic expression. Through this celebration, we come together to honor the beauty and diversity of dance and its profound impact on individuals and communities alike.

We believe that dance is for everybody and every body—no dance experience is required to enjoy this fun afternoon filled with free entertainment and activities! The day will feature live performances by local groups, inclusive and interactive dance and movement lessons in a wide range of dance styles, and the chance to learn this year's official National Dance Day routine from a special guest artist. This year's National Dance Day celebration will be Spanish-friendly, ensuring that Spanish-speaking participants can fully engage in the festivities. Also, in our commitment to accessibility, this year's event will feature American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters, making the joy of dance accessible to the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

The mission of American Dance Movement is to build healthy communities through dance by expanding access to dance and movement, educating about its benefits, and inspiring generations of dance enthusiasts. Established in 2010 by Nigel Lythgoe and Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, National Dance Day celebrates dance in all forms and the positive impact it has on our lives, from fostering individual creativity to building thriving, engaged communities.

To ensure everyone's comfort during the event, we encourage attendees to bring their own folding chairs. Refreshments will be available to purchase courtesy of George's Café. Attendees are welcome to bring their own refreshments, however outside alcohol, glass containers, tables, barbecues, and food preparation will not be permitted at the event.