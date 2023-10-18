Segerstrom Center For The Arts Celebrates National Veterans & Military Families Month With Free Outdoor Concert!

With gratitude to our local veterans, the celebration includes a free outdoor concert on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts will celebrate National Veterans & Military Families Month this November!

With gratitude to our local veterans, the celebration includes a free outdoor concert on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza. As a special gesture of appreciation, the Center will provide up to 50 free boxed lunches from George's Café to veterans and active military members with valid identification as a way to express our immense gratitude for their service.

Segerstrom Center has been dedicated to supporting and raising awareness of veterans, soldiers and their families. The Center is thrilled to continue this veteran's month concert tradition. This free outdoor concert is our way of saying 'thank you' and showing our appreciation for their service. We invite the entire community to join us in celebrating our heroes.

Throughout the celebration, country rock/pop band Silver Lining will entertain the crowd! Silver Lining is a 5-piece band, covering some of the greatest songs from the Classic Rock and Country eras. You can always expect dynamic lead vocals, exceptional 3-part harmonies, and creative arrangements. This band enjoys playing together and their energy on stage proves that. All who attend Silver Lining performances have a great time dancing, singing along, and creating new memories!

Attendees should plan to bring their own folding chairs as limited seating will be provided by the Center. Food & beverages will be available to purchase courtesy of George's Café. Attendees are welcome to bring their own refreshments, however outside alcohol, glass containers, tables, barbecues, and food preparation will not be permitted on the plaza.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the box office at Segerstrom Center for the Arts is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Segerstrom Center for the Arts is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is an innovative, nonprofit arts organization committed to supporting artistic excellence, creating impactful educational programs, and dedicated to engaging a culturally connected, inclusive, and vital Orange County community for all, through the power of live performance.

As the leading cultural arts hub, the Center presents a variety of programming with performances by international dance companies, Broadway national tours, jazz and cabaret musicians, chamber orchestras and ensembles, comedy, and speaker series. Through the Education and Community Engagement departments, the Center also delivers family-friendly programming and performances on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza; these events include outdoor movie screenings, concerts, dance classes, diverse festivals, and more.

With six venues on a beautiful multi-disciplinary campus, Segerstrom Center for the Arts proudly serves as the artistic home to three of the region's major performing arts organizations: Pacific Symphony, Philharmonic Society of Orange County, and Pacific Chorale as well as two independently acclaimed organizations: Tony Award-winning South Coast Repertory and the Orange County Museum of Art. Segerstrom Center is also home to the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School and Studio D, Arts School for All Abilities. 

Segerstrom Center for the Arts applauds its corporate partner Kaiser Permanente, its Official Health Care Partner.

Information provided is accurate at the time of printing but is subject to change. Segerstrom Center for the Arts is a public, non-profit organization. “Segerstrom Center for the Arts” and “SCFTA” are registered trademarks.

Veterans Month Concert
Sunday, November 5, 2023 @1:30-2:30PM
Doors open at 1:00
Free with RSVP

Box Office  
In-person  
The Box Office  
600 Town Center Drive  
Costa Mesa, CA 92626  
 
Monday 10 am to 2 pm  
Tuesday through Friday 12 pm to 5 pm  
Saturday and Sunday: Closed  
 
Phone - Monday – Friday 10 am to 5 pm  
(714) 556-2787  
Online - Click Here
Group Sales - (714) 755-0236




2023 Regional Awards


