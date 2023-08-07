Segerstrom Center For The Arts Announces Incredible Lineup Of One-Night Only Performances!

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced several spectacular one-night-only performances by celebrated artists from a variety of backgrounds.

Enjoy Country, Latin, drag, or mariachi performances with guests ranging from GRAMMY Award-winning Lila Downs to acclaimed, upbeat KC and the Sunshine Band. Celebrate Día De Los Muertos, appreciate Christmas time, energize your start to the new year, or relish Pride month as the Center warmly provides unforgettable iconic artists to highlight these special moments for all audiences.

For the one-night-only shows, Segerstrom Center opens the curtains with Lila Downs, a passionate Latin artist whose voice carries tales from Oaxaca, reflecting on her culture through compelling musical storytelling for Día De Los Muertos. Witness the magic Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox brings to today's best hits by reimagining modern songs in genres from the past. The Pan American Nutcracker Suite is Joe McCarthy and the New York Afro Bop Alliance Big Band's jazz retelling of the beloved holiday ballet with exciting percussion and creative dance arrangements. Right on the cusp of Christmas, enjoy an evening of toe-tapping, colorful mariachi music by GRAMMY Award-winning Mariachi Los Campers with their festive show Fiesta Navidad. KC and the Sunshine Band's infectious music is sure to end 2023 on a positive note through their stellar, star-studded stage. To kick off the new year's festivities, The Johnny Cash Experience honors the king of Country music through an exciting tribute performance by Jason Dale. In Conversation with The Sopranos is an engaging talk with the cast of Emmy Award-winning series The Sopranos, featuring behind-the-scenes stories. Sing along with the talented crew of Pride Anthems to celebrate legendary LGBTQ+ hits or see Dixie Longate, the traveling Tupperware queen for a hilarious viewing of Dixie's Tupperware Party.

Tickets are available for purchase starting August 14th at scfta.org

Lila Downs – Día De Los Muertos | October 11, 2023

Mexican-American singer Lila Downs returns with a concert that will feature her signature Latin-influenced sound. Winner of six LATIN GRAMMY awards and one GRAMMY. Downs is one of the most powerful and unique voices that exist today. She sings in Spanish and English, sometimes incorporating indigenous Mixtec, Zapotec, and Maya. With a symbolic stage presence and emotional storytelling through song, her singing transcends all language barriers.

Lila Downs is the daughter of a Mixtec Indigenous woman and an Anglo-American father. She has written narratives of Indigenous resistance protecting the original vision of the sacred plants and food of her Oaxacan culture while keeping the traditions of the American continent. A passionate human rights activist, Lila Downs's lyrics often reflect stories of social injustice and the experiences within the suppressed Latin American stories of women of indigenous and working-class origins.

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox - Life in the Past Lane | November 8, 2023

Times change and trends come and go, but—like a 1961 Jaguar XK-E—the classic sounds of the past only appreciate with age. Postmodern Jukebox's Life In The Past Lane Concert Tour is a celebration of the greatest 20th-century musical genres, fused with the recognizable hits of our own modern era, for the perfect patina of "vintage" and "modern."

As always, this production will be bringing the Postmodern Jukebox Universe to life with a cast full of today's most exciting vocalists, instrumentalists, and tap dancers, to bring you the top-shelf entertainment experience for which this group is known. Whether you're a vinyl aficionado or a TikTok fashionista, catch an amazing performance for an unforgettable trip through 100 years of timeless music.

Pan American Nutcracker Suite | December 22, 2023

The Pan American Nutcracker Suite is a global musical adventure that celebrates and unites Tchaikovsky's timeless masterpiece "The Nutcracker Suite", with the beautifully diverse musical traditions of the Americas and beyond!

Created and co-arranged by Joe McCarthy and Vince Norman, this composition features original orchestrations accompanied with dance and performed by Joe McCarthy's LATIN GRAMMY Award- Winning New York Afro Bop Alliance Big Band.

Fiesta Navidad | December 23, 2023

One of Orange County's most beloved holiday events, Fiesta Navidad, features the GRAMMY Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos in a concert filled with festive music and dance. This celebration of Mexican holiday traditions is a joyous annual tradition at Segerstrom Center, perfect for the whole family.

KC & the Sunshine Band | December 30, 2023

KC and The Sunshine Band have had four No. 1 records in a row, GRAMMY Awards, PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS and AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS. Segerstrom Center for the Arts is proud to host KC and The Sunshine Band, who have helped audiences forget their problems, be happy – and dance the night away.

The Johnny Cash Experience | January 21, 2024

The music never stops in Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience. Produced in collaboration with the Estate of Johnny Cash, this multi-media celebration is like nothing you've seen before. Using state-of-the-art technology, Johnny Cash's rich, iconic baritone has been lifted from archival concert footage and recordings, enabling the “Man in Black” to perform his biggest hits – “I Walk the Line,” “Ring of Fire” – with a live band again!

In addition to never-before-seen footage and on-screen narration by Cash's only son, John Carter Cash, male and female vocalists will split singing duties to perform even more Cash hits, as well as tunes by artists of the time including The Statler Brothers, Carl Perkins, and June Carter Cash.

In Conversation with The Sopranos | January 27, 2024

This 90-minute show features cast members Steve Schirripa (Bobby Bacala), Vincent Pastore (Big Pussy), and Michael Imperioli (Christopher). Hosted by comedian JOEY KOLA, come see these iconic actors take the stage to share stories, memories, and slides from when THE SOPRANOS was in production.

Fans in attendance will have a chance to ask the cast members anything during the Q&A portion of the show. All topics are on the table, even theories on the show's controversial series finale.

Pride Anthems | June 4 - 5, 2024

Join us as we celebrate Pride Month with a journey through the past 50 years of Pride Anthems. From Donna Summer and Queen to George Michael, Erasure, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and much more, these essential songs take us from disco to the present day. The story of the fight for LGBTQ+ equality is linked to this music, which evokes the struggles, heartache, and liberation of queer lives then and now.

PRIDE ANTHEMS creates a vibrant musical experience that celebrates, inspires, and commemorates the legacy and power of the Stonewall Riots, and takes you on a musical and cultural journey through the past 50 years to today. Starring, Natalie Joy Johnson, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, and Jon-Michael Reese, with Musical Director, Brian J. Nash, PRIDE ANTHEMS is a show for all ages to come together in song and celebration of where the LGBTQ+ community has come from and how far it has come since Stonewall!

Dixie's Tupperware Party | July 10 - 14, 2024

Dixie Longate is the fast-talking, gum-chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who is bringing your grandma's Tupperware party into the 21st century. Audiences howl with laughter as Dixie demonstrates the many alternative uses for the iconic plastic kitchen staple. Filled with outrageously funny tales, heartfelt accounts, audience participation, and a little bit of empowerment and homespun wisdom, Dixie's Tupperware Party leaves your heart a little bigger and your food a little fresher.