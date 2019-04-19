Segerstrom Center Announces EL GRAN FESTIVAL DE MUSICA CUBANA, 5/25

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is thrilled to present El Gran Festival de Musica Cubana, a musical celebration of the best in traditional Cuban music and culture on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.

The evening features an all-star line-up of some of today's most celebrated Cuban artists including four former members of the Buena Vista Social Club: Juan De Marcos, Barbarito Torres, Jesus Aguaje Ramos and Eliades Ochoa, the celebrated musical group ¡Cubanismo!, beloved Cuban singers Ibrahim Ferrer Jr., Luis Frank and Pedrito Calvo as well as the band Los Soneros de Verdad. A project 22 years in the making, this collective of Cuban performers brings together legends and future stars for one spectacular night of music.

Tickets to El Gran Festival de Musica Cubana start at $69 and are available now online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about groups of 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.





