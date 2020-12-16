Segerstrom Center Announces 2021-2022 Season, Featuring MEAN GIRLS, MY FAIR LADY, WICKED and More

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced that Broadway shows will be back on the Segerstrom Hall stage starting in the fall of 2021. The Broadway Series will include Center premieres of Mean Girls, Tootsie, Pretty Woman: The Musical and Hadestown, a glorious new productions of My Fair Lady and two bonus options, The Band's Visit and the Broadway powerhouse, Wicked. The annual Curtain Call Series will be announced after the first of the year, expanding the list of Broadway blockbusters coming to Orange County.

Center President Casey Reitz said, "I am thrilled to be able to confirm that our beloved Broadway shows will return with this spectacular line-up. Show producers and our presenting colleagues across the country feel strongly the promise of effective COVID-19 vaccines will make it safe for companies to tour safely and audiences to return to theaters to enjoy their favorite shows once again. To our patrons, the Center extends its deepest thanks who have been so patient during the past nine months. I cannot tell you how eager we are to welcome them back to the Center."

To create an environment in which patrons, artists, crews, students, Center volunteers and staff all feel protected, confident and relaxed, the Center continues to roll out a comprehensive, safe practices plan that meets and even exceeds guidelines prescribed by the government and health agencies. These include optimal air ventilation and circulation filtering systems, hands-free restroom fixtures, ticket purchasing at the box office and check-in at the doors, conveniently located hand sanitation dispensers throughout the Center. And the Center will continue to monitor and evaluate progress, implementing protocols and safeguards as needed that will maintain a risk-free environment when we return.

2021 - 2022 BROADWAY SERIES

MEAN GIRLS ǀ CENTER PREMIERE

October 26 - November 7, 2021

TOOTSIE ǀ CENTER PREMIERE

May 31 - June 12, 2022

MY FAIR LADY ǀ NEW PRODUCTION

January 11 - 23, 2022

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL ǀ CENTER PREMIERE

July 5 - 17, 2022

HADESTOWN ǀ CENTER PREMIERE

August 9 - 21, 2022

BONUS OPTIONS

WICKED

February 9 - March 6, 2022

THE BAND'S VISIT ǀ CENTER PREMIERE

March 22 - April 3, 2022

For current season subscribers, no action is required at this time. Existing tickets and seats will be automatically transferred into the new series performances. In the new year, subscribers will have the first opportunity to add additional tickets and purchase bonus options Wicked and The Band's Visit. Packages will be available for sale in early 2021.

The Band's Visit has been rescheduled to March 22 - April 3, 2022. Current ticket holders will have new tickets issued for a comparable day in the new period. Exchanges to another performance date can also occur.

More information will be shared on the Curtain Call Series productions in the new year.