Pianist Gabriela Montero And Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Perform Mozart, Schubert, And More In May

Philharmonic Society of Orange County closes the 2023/2024 season with Grammy Award-winning pianist Gabriela Montero and the critically acclaimed Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Friday, May 24, 2024, 8pm, at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Music Director Jaime Martín will lead the orchestra and Montero through Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 24, Schubert's Symphony No. 9 "The Great," and the world premiere of Glitter Monster by composer and multimedia artist Nina Shekhar.

This season finale concert includes a beautifully crafted program of composers stretching boundaries and challenging norms. Beginning with Glitter Monster, Nina Shekhar presents a dazzling paradox of fantasy and nightmare: a spectrum of sounds orchestrated to challenge the gender stigmatization around emotions. Next, Gabriela Montero presents Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor, which shows his darker and more tragic side rather than his typical light elegance. Finally, Schubert takes a leap into Romantic symphony ideals with his Symphony No. 9 in C major-his final symphonic work and his most epic.

A pre-concert lecture with Brian Lauritzen will begin at 7pm. This concert is part of the Henry T. and Elizabeth Segerstrom Foundation Select Series, sponsored by the Henry T. and Elizabeth Segerstrom Foundation. Additional support is provided by The Segerstrom Foundation.

Beloved by audiences and praised by critics, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO) is a preeminent interpreter of historical masterworks and a champion of contemporary composers. LACO was founded in 1968 by cellist James Arkatov, who envisioned an ensemble that would allow conservatory-trained players to balance studio work and teaching with pure artistic collaboration at the highest level. LACO has made 31 recordings, toured Europe, South America and Japan, performed across North America, and garnered eight ASCAP Awards for Adventurous Programming.

Jaime Martín is the Music Director of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Chief Conductor of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Chief Conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland and was Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of Sweden's Gävle Symphony Orchestra from 2013 to 2022. In his native Spain he also currently holds the post of Principal Guest Conductor of the Spanish National Orchestra, served as Artistic Director of the Santander International Festival, and was a founding member of the Orquesta de Cadaqués, with whom he was associated for thirty years, and where he was Chief Conductor from 2012 to 2019.

Before turning to conducting full-time in 2013, Martín was principal flute of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra of Europe, English National Opera, Academy of St Martin the Fields and London Philharmonic Orchestra, and sought-after as a soloist.

Pianist Gabriela Montero's visionary interpretations and unique compositional gifts have garnered her critical acclaim and a devoted following on the world stage. Anthony Tommasini remarked in The New York Times that "Montero's playing had everything: crackling rhythmic brio, subtle shadings, steely power...soulful lyricism...unsentimental expressivity."

Celebrated for her exceptional musicality and ability to improvise, Montero has performed with many of the world's leading orchestras to date, including: the New York, Royal Liverpool, Rotterdam, Dresden, Oslo, Vienna Radio, Naples and Netherlands Radio philharmonic orchestras; the Gewandhausorchester Leipzig, NDR Sinfonieorchester Hamburg, NDR Radiophilharmonie Hannover, Zürcher Kammerorchester, and Academy of St Martin in the Fields.

Nina Shekhar is a composer and multimedia artist who explores the intersection of identity, vulnerability, love, and laughter to create bold and intensely personal works. Described as "tart and compelling" (New York Times) and an "orchestral supernova" (LA Times), her music has been performed by the New York Philharmonic, LA Phil, Minnesota Orchestra, Nashville Symphony, Louisville Orchestra, Eighth Blackbird, International Contemporary Ensemble, The Crossing, and Alarm Will Sound. Her work has been featured by Carnegie Hall, Hollywood Bowl, Kennedy Center, and Library of Congress. Current projects include performances by the New York Philharmonic, Seattle Symphony, and Grand Rapids Symphony. She is currently Composer-in-Residence of Young Concert Artists.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, is located at 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626. Ticket prices start at $28 and are available at the Philharmonic Society box office at (949) 553-2422, online at www.philharmonicsociety.org, and at the Center box office at (714) 556-2787.

ABOUT THE PHILHARMONIC SOCIETY:

Founded in 1954 as Orange County's first music organization, the Philharmonic Society of Orange County presents national and international performances of the highest quality and provides dynamic and innovative music education programs for individuals of all ages to enhance the lives of Orange County audiences through music.

Since its inception, the Philharmonic Society has evolved and grown with the county's changing landscape, presenting artists and orchestras who set the standard for artistic achievement from Itzhak Perlman, Gustavo Dudamel, Yo-Yo Ma, and Renée Fleming to the Berlin Philharmonic, Vienna Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and many others. In addition, the Philharmonic Society celebrates multi-disciplinary performances under its Eclectic Orange brand and embraces music from a wide range of countries with its World Music performances. Its celebrated family concerts introduce children to classical music with creative and inspiring performances, instilling music appreciation for future generations.

The Philharmonic Society's nationally recognized Youth Music Education Programs, offered free of charge, engage more than 100,000 students annually through curriculum-based music education programs that aim to inspire, expand imaginations, and encourage learning at all levels. These programs are made possible by the Committees of the Philharmonic Society comprised of 500 volunteer members who provide more than 90,000 hours of in-kind service each year. As a key youth program, the exceptional Orange County Youth Symphony and String Ensemble provide top-tier training to the area's most talented young musicians through multi-level ensemble instruction, leadership training, touring opportunities, challenging professional repertoire, and performances in world-class venues. The Philharmonic Society also promotes life-long learning by connecting with colleges and universities to conduct masterclasses and workshops and providing pre-concert lectures to introduce audiences to program selections.