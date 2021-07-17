Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos/Video: First Look at YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at South Coast Repertory

pixeltracker

The production runs through August 1, 2021.

Jul. 17, 2021  

South Coast Repertory Theatre is now presenting You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. The production runs through August 1, 2021.

Get a first look in the new photos and video below!

Good grief! The whole "Peanuts" gang is here-Lucy, Linus, Snoopy, and of course, that wishy-washy blockhead, Charlie Brown. He's never pitched a winning baseball game and he can't muster the courage to talk to the Little-Red Haired Girl. But all his best qualities-and those of his clever friends-get celebrated in this delightful musical filled with such gleeful tunes as "My Blanket and Me," "Suppertime" and "Happiness."

Learn more at https://www.scr.org/calendar/view?id=12352.

Photo Credit: Jenny Graham

Photos/Video: First Look at YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at South Coast Repertory
Kelley Dorney, Grace Yoo, Derek Manson, Matthew Henerson, Brian Kim and Ricky Abilez

Photos/Video: First Look at YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at South Coast Repertory
Derek Manson and Grace Yoo

Photos/Video: First Look at YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at South Coast Repertory
Matthew Henerson, Grace Yoo, Brian Kim, Kelley Dorney, Ricky Abilez and Derek Manson

Photos/Video: First Look at YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at South Coast Repertory
Derek Manson

Photos/Video: First Look at YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at South Coast Repertory
Kelley Dorney and Brian Kim

Photos/Video: First Look at YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at South Coast Repertory
a??Kelley Dorney and Matthew a??Henerson

Photos/Video: First Look at YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at South Coast Repertory
Matthew Henerson

Photos/Video: First Look at YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at South Coast Repertory
Grace Yoo

Photos/Video: First Look at YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at South Coast Repertory
Kelley Dorney and Ricky Abilez

Photos/Video: First Look at YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at South Coast Repertory
a??Matthew a??Henerson, Kelley Dorney, Ricky Abilez, Grace Yoo and Brian Kim

Photos/Video: First Look at YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at South Coast Repertory
Matthew a??Henerson

Photos/Video: First Look at YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at South Coast Repertory
a??Brian Kim, Kelley Dorney, Ricky Abilez, Grace Yoo, Derek Manson and Matthew Henerson

Photos/Video: First Look at YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at South Coast Repertory
a??Ricky Abilez, Kelley Dorney, Brian Kim, Derek Manson, Grace Yoo and Matthew Henerson

Photos/Video: First Look at YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at South Coast Repertory
a??Matthew a??Henerson, Grace Yoo, Ricky Abilez, Derek Manson, Brian Kim and Kelley Dorney


Related Articles View More Costa Mesa Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Krysta Rodriguez
Krysta Rodriguez
English Bernhardt
English Bernhardt
Sasha Hutchings
Sasha Hutchings

More Hot Stories For You