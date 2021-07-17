Photos/Video: First Look at YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at South Coast Repertory

South Coast Repertory Theatre is now presenting You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. The production runs through August 1, 2021.

Get a first look in the new photos and video below!

Good grief! The whole "Peanuts" gang is here-Lucy, Linus, Snoopy, and of course, that wishy-washy blockhead, Charlie Brown. He's never pitched a winning baseball game and he can't muster the courage to talk to the Little-Red Haired Girl. But all his best qualities-and those of his clever friends-get celebrated in this delightful musical filled with such gleeful tunes as "My Blanket and Me," "Suppertime" and "Happiness."

Learn more at https://www.scr.org/calendar/view?id=12352.