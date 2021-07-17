Photos/Video: First Look at YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at South Coast Repertory
The production runs through August 1, 2021.
South Coast Repertory Theatre is now presenting You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. The production runs through August 1, 2021.
Good grief! The whole "Peanuts" gang is here-Lucy, Linus, Snoopy, and of course, that wishy-washy blockhead, Charlie Brown. He's never pitched a winning baseball game and he can't muster the courage to talk to the Little-Red Haired Girl. But all his best qualities-and those of his clever friends-get celebrated in this delightful musical filled with such gleeful tunes as "My Blanket and Me," "Suppertime" and "Happiness."
Learn more at https://www.scr.org/calendar/view?id=12352.
Photo Credit: Jenny Graham
Kelley Dorney, Grace Yoo, Derek Manson, Matthew Henerson, Brian Kim and Ricky Abilez
Matthew Henerson, Grace Yoo, Brian Kim, Kelley Dorney, Ricky Abilez and Derek Manson
a??Kelley Dorney and Matthew a??Henerson
Kelley Dorney and Ricky Abilez
a??Matthew a??Henerson, Kelley Dorney, Ricky Abilez, Grace Yoo and Brian Kim
Matthew a??Henerson
a??Brian Kim, Kelley Dorney, Ricky Abilez, Grace Yoo, Derek Manson and Matthew Henerson
a??Ricky Abilez, Kelley Dorney, Brian Kim, Derek Manson, Grace Yoo and Matthew Henerson
a??Matthew a??Henerson, Grace Yoo, Ricky Abilez, Derek Manson, Brian Kim and Kelley Dorney