Photos: Go Inside the Holiday Soiree At Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Sparkling diamonds, gigantic tins of caviar, and spectacular views were on display.

By: Dec. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Matthew Morrison, Alex Joseph Grayson, Liz Callaway & More Will Celebrate Sondheim & Webbe Photo 1 Morrison, Grayson, Callaway & More Will Celebrate Sondheim & Webber
Discovery Cube Orange County Brings Broadway Lights To Santa Ana With Holiday Musical Spec Photo 2 Discovery Cube Orange County Brings Broadway Lights To Santa Ana With Holiday Musical Spectacular WINTER LIGHTS
The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Returns To Orange County In Orchestral Residency Of Conce Photo 3 The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Returns To Orange County In Orchestral Residency Of Concerts, Education, And Community Engagements
Review: THE GRINCH Stage Musical Slithers Back into OC's Segerstrom Center Photo 4 Review: THE GRINCH Stage Musical Slithers Back into OC's Segerstrom Center

Britt and Bob Meyer opened their Newport Beach residence for a holiday dinner to celebrate Segerstrom Center for the Arts. The evening was co-hosted by bicoastal Elizabeth Segerstrom and luxury watch and jewelry maison, Chopard. Sparkling diamonds, gigantic tins of caviar, and spectacular views were on display. See photos from the evening below. 


Xander Parish, formerly a principal dancer with Mariinsky Ballet, introduced dancers Adrian Blake Mitchell and Andrea Lassakova to perform an excerpt from Reunited in Dance, their 2022 show at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, of which he was artistic director.

Guests included Karen Betson, Barbara and Alex Bowie, Sally and Randy Crockett, Jany Davenport, Patricia Ford, Mary and Phil Lyons, Richard and Lisa Merage, Holly and Michael Schwartz, Laura and Tim Vanderhook, and Jaynine and Dave Warner.

Photos: Go Inside the Holiday Soiree At Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Xander Parish, Andrea Lassakova

Photos: Go Inside the Holiday Soiree At Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Veronica Slavik, Kate Levering-Jahangiri, Reza Jahangiri, Evan Slavik

Photos: Go Inside the Holiday Soiree At Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Tiffany Sumner, John Stratman, Elizabeth Segerstrom

Photos: Go Inside the Holiday Soiree At Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Suki McCardle and Gregory Robertson

Photos: Go Inside the Holiday Soiree At Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Scarlett Chou, Elizabeth Segerstrom, Lucy Chou

Photos: Go Inside the Holiday Soiree At Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Elizabeth Segerstrom, Elizabeth An

Photos: Go Inside the Holiday Soiree At Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Elizabeth An, George Clune

Photos: Go Inside the Holiday Soiree At Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Chopard Team

Photos: Go Inside the Holiday Soiree At Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Carmela and Ben Du

Photos: Go Inside the Holiday Soiree At Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Brittany Randa??, Sareen Tchekmedyian, Holley Johnson, Anaïs Blake

Photos: Go Inside the Holiday Soiree At Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Britt Meyer, Elizabeth Segerstrom

Photos: Go Inside the Holiday Soiree At Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Bob and Britt Meyer

Photos: Go Inside the Holiday Soiree At Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Barbara Bowie, Britt Meyer, Carol Primm

Photos: Go Inside the Holiday Soiree At Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Andrea Lassakova

Photos: Go Inside the Holiday Soiree At Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Adrian Blake Mitchell, Elizabeth Segerstrom

Photos: Go Inside the Holiday Soiree At Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Photos: Go Inside the Holiday Soiree At Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Raj & Marta Bhathal, Lisa Bhathal Merage and Richard Merage

Photos: Go Inside the Holiday Soiree At Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Peter Spenuzza, Connie Spenuzza, Terry Schreyer

Photos: Go Inside the Holiday Soiree At Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Jim Mazzo, Elizabeth Segerstrom

Photos: Go Inside the Holiday Soiree At Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Jany Davenport, Barbara Bowie

Photos: Go Inside the Holiday Soiree At Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Howard and Katherine Bland, Dee and Larry Higby



RELATED STORIES - Costa Mesa

1
The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Returns To Orange County In Orchestral Residency Of Conce Photo
The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Returns To Orange County In Orchestral Residency Of Concerts, Education, And Community Engagements

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra returns to Orange County for a week-long residency of concerts, education, and community engagements. Don't miss their incredible performances and engaging community programs.

2
Discovery Cube Orange County Brings Broadway Lights To Santa Ana With Holiday Musical Spec Photo
Discovery Cube Orange County Brings Broadway Lights To Santa Ana With Holiday Musical Spectacular WINTER LIGHTS

Discovery Cube Orange County brings the Broadway lights to Santa Ana this season with the holiday musical spectacular - Winter Lights. Experience a winter wonderland filled with snow, auroras, and the holiday spirit. Don't miss this unique blend of science and art that entertains and educates. Tickets on sale now.

3
South Coast Repertory Announces 2024 Outside SCR Production: THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON Photo
South Coast Repertory Announces 2024 Outside SCR Production: THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON

South Coast Repertory announces their 2024 production of 'The Old Man and The Old Moon' in partnership with Mission San Juan Capistrano.

4
Alonzo King LINES Ballet to be Presented in ARTWorks at Segerstrom Center for the Arts Photo
Alonzo King LINES Ballet to be Presented in ARTWorks at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Segerstrom Center for the Arts will present Alonzo King LINES Ballet in ARTWorks, an evening featuring captivating moments from its diverse repertoire, highlighting the breadth and depth of choreographer Alonzo King's vision. 

More Hot Stories For You

Discovery Cube Orange County Brings Broadway Lights To Santa Ana With Holiday Musical Spectacular WINTER LIGHTSDiscovery Cube Orange County Brings Broadway Lights To Santa Ana With Holiday Musical Spectacular WINTER LIGHTS
South Coast Repertory Announces 2024 Outside SCR Production: THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOONSouth Coast Repertory Announces 2024 Outside SCR Production: THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON
Alonzo King LINES Ballet to be Presented in ARTWorks at Segerstrom Center for the ArtsAlonzo King LINES Ballet to be Presented in ARTWorks at Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Seong-Jin Cho & Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center To Enchant Audiences At Soka Performing Arts CenterSeong-Jin Cho & Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center To Enchant Audiences At Soka Performing Arts Center

Videos

MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre Video
MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre
Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Video
Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA
The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCE Video
The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCE
View all Videos

Costa Mesa SHOWS
Hopelessly Devoted: The Music of Olivia Newton-John in Costa Mesa Hopelessly Devoted: The Music of Olivia Newton-John
Samueli Theater (1/11-1/13)
Seth Rudetsky's Broadway Series with Lillias White in Costa Mesa Seth Rudetsky's Broadway Series with Lillias White
Samueli Theater (5/16-5/18)
Beetlejuice in Costa Mesa Beetlejuice
Segerstrom Hall (4/16-4/28)
A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS in Costa Mesa A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS
Laguna Playhouse (12/07-12/29)
Aladdin in Costa Mesa Aladdin
Segerstrom Center for the Arts (5/07-5/12)
Winter Lights: A Journey Home in Costa Mesa Winter Lights: A Journey Home
Julianne Argyros Showcase Theater at Discovery Cube OC (12/15-1/07)
Twelfth Night, or What You Will in Costa Mesa Twelfth Night, or What You Will
Musco Center for the Arts (2/15-2/17)
Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical in Costa Mesa Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Segerstrom Hall (12/19-12/24)
Pageant of the Masters 2024 Production - “À La Mode: The Art of Fashion” in Costa Mesa Pageant of the Masters 2024 Production - “À La Mode: The Art of Fashion”
Festival of Arts (12/04-8/30)
Disney's Aladdin in Costa Mesa Disney's Aladdin
Segerstrom Hall (5/07-5/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You