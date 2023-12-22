Photos: Go Inside the Holiday Soiree At Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Britt and Bob Meyer opened their Newport Beach residence for a holiday dinner to celebrate Segerstrom Center for the Arts. The evening was co-hosted by bicoastal Elizabeth Segerstrom and luxury watch and jewelry maison, Chopard. Sparkling diamonds, gigantic tins of caviar, and spectacular views were on display. See photos from the evening below.



Xander Parish, formerly a principal dancer with Mariinsky Ballet, introduced dancers Adrian Blake Mitchell and Andrea Lassakova to perform an excerpt from Reunited in Dance, their 2022 show at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, of which he was artistic director.



Guests included Karen Betson, Barbara and Alex Bowie, Sally and Randy Crockett, Jany Davenport, Patricia Ford, Mary and Phil Lyons, Richard and Lisa Merage, Holly and Michael Schwartz, Laura and Tim Vanderhook, and Jaynine and Dave Warner.