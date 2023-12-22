Photos: Go Inside the Holiday Soiree At Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Sparkling diamonds, gigantic tins of caviar, and spectacular views were on display.
Britt and Bob Meyer opened their Newport Beach residence for a holiday dinner to celebrate Segerstrom Center for the Arts. The evening was co-hosted by bicoastal Elizabeth Segerstrom and luxury watch and jewelry maison, Chopard. Sparkling diamonds, gigantic tins of caviar, and spectacular views were on display. See photos from the evening below.
Xander Parish, formerly a principal dancer with Mariinsky Ballet, introduced dancers Adrian Blake Mitchell and Andrea Lassakova to perform an excerpt from Reunited in Dance, their 2022 show at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, of which he was artistic director.
Guests included Karen Betson, Barbara and Alex Bowie, Sally and Randy Crockett, Jany Davenport, Patricia Ford, Mary and Phil Lyons, Richard and Lisa Merage, Holly and Michael Schwartz, Laura and Tim Vanderhook, and Jaynine and Dave Warner.
Xander Parish, Andrea Lassakova
Veronica Slavik, Kate Levering-Jahangiri, Reza Jahangiri, Evan Slavik
Tiffany Sumner, John Stratman, Elizabeth Segerstrom
Suki McCardle and Gregory Robertson
Scarlett Chou, Elizabeth Segerstrom, Lucy Chou
Elizabeth Segerstrom, Elizabeth An
Elizabeth An, George Clune
Chopard Team
Carmela and Ben Du
Brittany Randa??, Sareen Tchekmedyian, Holley Johnson, Anaïs Blake
Britt Meyer, Elizabeth Segerstrom
Bob and Britt Meyer
Barbara Bowie, Britt Meyer, Carol Primm
Andrea Lassakova
Adrian Blake Mitchell, Elizabeth Segerstrom
Raj & Marta Bhathal, Lisa Bhathal Merage and Richard Merage
Peter Spenuzza, Connie Spenuzza, Terry Schreyer
Jim Mazzo, Elizabeth Segerstrom
Jany Davenport, Barbara Bowie
Howard and Katherine Bland, Dee and Larry Higby
Recommended For You