Photos: First Look at KIM'S CONVENIENCE at Laguna Playhouse

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE has released production photos from the California premiere of the hilarious KIM'S CONVENIENCE, written by Ins Choi and directed by Jon Lawrence Rivera. KIM'S CONVENIENCE begins previews on Wednesday, September 21; will open on Sunday, September 25 at 5:30pm and perform through Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.

The most successful new Canadian play of the last decade, KIM'S CONVENIENCE - set in a family-run Korean convenience store - is a hilarious and heartwarming ode to generations of immigrants. Mr. Kim is a first-generation Korean immigrant and the proud owner of Kim's Convenience for the past 30 years. Now he's trying desperately - and hilariously - to grapple with both a changing neighborhood landscape and the chasm between him and his second-generation offspring. Before KIM'S CONVENIENCE was a hit on Canadian TV and Netflix, it brought laughter to audiences through this warm and joyous stage play.

The Cast of KIM'S CONVENIENCE features (in alphabetical order): Yong Kim as "Appa," Gavin Kawin Lee as "Jung," Susane Lee as "Janet," Clinton Lowe as "Alex," and Janet Song as "Umma." Understudies for KIM'S CONVENIENCE include: Joe Alanes, Peter Laboy, Pamela Lee Paek and Chris Yim.

The Design Team for KIM'S CONVENIENCE is as follows: Original Scenic Design by You-Shin Chen; Costume Design by Jojo Siu; Lighting Design by Wesley Charles Siu Muen Chew; Sound Design by Ian Scot; Casting by Kim Montelibano Heil; Projection Design by Lily Bartenstein; Hair and Make-up Design by Joyce Cantrell and Wendell C. Carmichael; Fight Choreography by Andy Lowe; Cultural Consultant is Yong Kim; Dramaturg is Arnab Banerji. The Production Stage Manager is Vernon Willet.

Founded in 1920, the historic Laguna Playhouse is one of the oldest continuously-operating not-for-profit theatres on the West Coast and is proud to be an active participant in the celebrated Laguna Beach arts community. From classic plays and musical comedies to the current off-Broadway smash, cutting edge and traditional music exhibitions, dance festivals and stand-up comedy performances, Laguna Playhouse brings the magical experience of the performing arts direct to over 80,000 patrons each season.

Laguna Playhouse educational programming includes year-round classes, productions by and for children and teens (Youth Theatre) and is one of the few companies in the region that offer a curriculum-based professional theatre-touring program, TheatreReach, which aligns with the California State Standards for literature, history and performing arts curriculum.

Laguna Playhouse has been recognized in for the past five years as one of Orange County Register's "Best of OC" in the category of Live Theatre. The Laguna Playhouse has featured many talented performers on stage, including Ed Asner, Leslie Caron, Hershey Felder, Harrison Ford, Melanie Griffith, Val Kilmer, Gregory Harrison, Dan Lauria, Hal Linden, Wendie Malick, Rita Rudner, Charles Shaughnessy, French Stewart, Loretta Swit, and Bette Davis.