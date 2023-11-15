Pacific Chorale Presents TIS THE SEASON! Family-Friendly Concert At Segerstrom Concert Hall, December 17- 18

Pacific Chorale adds joyous musical luster to the holidays with “Tis the Season!” on Sunday, December 17, 5:00 pm, and Monday, December 18, 2023, 7:30 pm, at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa.

The delightful family program – one of Orange County's beloved Yuletide traditions – features cherished carols and seasonal gems sung to glorious perfection by the Grammy-winning chorus, under the baton of Artistic Director Robert Istad. Joining the choir for the festivities are Southern California Children's Chorus, led by founder Lori Loftus, members of Pacific Symphony, and The Man in Red, Santa Claus!

The musical chestnuts include Deck the Hall, Silent Night, Sleigh Ride, The Chanukah Song (We Are Lights), and Wishing You a Merry Christmas. Istad also conducts Paul Langford's timeless arrangement of Feliz Navidad by Jose Feliciano; Go, Tell It on the Mountain arranged by Ryan Murphy; Franz Biebl's Ave Maria; John Williams' Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas; Vince Guaraldi's Christmas Time Is Here arranged by John Alexander; and much more.

“‘Tis the Season!' balances all things holiday, Christmas, Hanukkah, and classical music with a dash of silliness, and some new joyous tunes from the R&B and funk traditions,” says Istad. “It's great fun for everyone! And a perfect way to celebrate the holidays.”

Pacific Chorale's 2023-24 Season is made possible by generous support from Platinum Season Sponsor Phillip N. and Mary A. Lyons.

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall is located at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626. For information and tickets to “Tis the Season!” ($30-$194), visit Click Here or call 714-662-2345.