Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Orange County Teenager Creates THE ACT ONE PROJECT

Kyle Stafford, 16, announces the in-person opening for his student-led theatre company.

May. 6, 2021  

Orange County Teenager Creates THE ACT ONE PROJECT

As the curtains open in Orange County for live-theatre, Kyle Stafford, Founder of The Act One Project, announces the opening for in-person theatre produced by his theatre company. In September 2021, the first live show by The Act One Project will start rehearsals.

With plans to produce blueprint: A New Musical, Stafford has been collaborating with composer Matt Copley, who was awarded with the 2020 Write Out Loud award. As a high-schooler, Stafford is relying on the theatre community of Orange County to help fundraise for the opening of The Act One Project.

Kyle Stafford states, "I opened up Act One because I saw a gap in the RSM theatre market." The Rancho Santa Margarita theatre is saturated with classic musicals like The Music Man, Into The Woods, and Singin' in The Rain. The lack of contemporary, new works of theatre in this area of Orange County hinders the teenage audience in Rancho Santa Margarita. This absence of exposure limits the type of work teenagers can create. High-schoolers want to be in new and fresh works they resonate with. While other Orange County theatre companies produce modern musicals like Heathers, Be More Chill, and Avenue Q, theatre kids in Rancho Santa Margarita are yet again tasked with the repetitive shows of Oklahoma!, The Wizard of Oz, and The Sound of Music. The Act One Project has plans to originate new works of theatre, along with producing absurdist/dark works of theatre that are not seen with the typical Rancho Santa Margarita audience.

The Act One Project is a student-led theatre company with the goal of providing teenage actors with a place to explore unconventional performance and contemporary forms of theatre. Founded in January 2021, The Act One Project has been a long-term goal of Kyle Stafford since watching his school's production of Our Town in 2017.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Morgan James
Morgan James
Laura Bell Bundy
Laura Bell Bundy
Adrienne Walker
Adrienne Walker

Related Articles View More Costa Mesa Stories
ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE Announced At The Gem Theatre Photo

ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE Announced At The Gem Theatre

Free To Be Me Studio Dynamix Competition Team Selected for World Championships Of Performi Photo

Free To Be Me Studio Dynamix Competition Team Selected for World Championships Of Performing Arts

Marilyn Breeze, Greta Hulterstrum and Tim Nelson Present Concert Celebrating Classical Mus Photo

Marilyn Breeze, Greta Hulterstrum and Tim Nelson Present Concert Celebrating Classical Music

Segerstrom Center Offers Virtual Field Trip Performances Photo

Segerstrom Center Offers Virtual Field Trip Performances


More Hot Stories For You

  • Barista Offers New All-Star Album OPEN SESAME VOL. 1: HER DRESS
  • Patrick Hahn Named Principal Guest Conductor and Artistic Advisor of the Borusan İstanbul Philharmonic Orchestra
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • Traditional Turkish Shadow Theater Will Make its Way to Europe